Battle of BRL Brothers to highlight club's celebration

LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers' past players, life members and sponsors will be honoured when they host a celebration of everything Brothers this week.

The event is tied to Saturday's battle of Bundaberg Rugby League's two Brothers clubs.

Maryborough Brothers will host Bundaberg's Past Brothers in a game that history and form dictates will be one-sided, but nobody can count out Alex Dreger's Heritage City club.

What the team lacks in results it has in heart, having used just 33 different players in A-grade this year (fourth fewest in the league).

"We just want to go out and enjoy ourselves,” he said.

It is the first two straight games between the clubs, both of which are played at Eskdale.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm.