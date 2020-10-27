Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

PHONE POLL: The battle for Bundy is heating up with a phone poll. Pic. Thinkstock Supplied

THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting phones across the region.

The poll, conducted by marketing company Media Reach, uses an automated system to ask voters a number of questions based around the seat of Bundaberg.

The survey, which takes about four minutes, asks voters how they voted in 2017, before launching into questions about how they intend to, or have, voted this year.

The automated poll also asks about whether voters feel favourably or non-favourably about the Bundaberg candidates.

A question is also asked about whether participants are satisfied or unsatisfied with both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

The poll then asks local voters which issues have impacted their decision in this election, including jobs, crime, water security, Paradise Dam, opening of borders, closure of borders, the economy, schools, hospitals, infrastructure and environment.

The source of the poll is not revealed.