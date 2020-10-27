Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PHONE POLL: The battle for Bundy is heating up with a phone poll. Pic. Thinkstock Supplied
PHONE POLL: The battle for Bundy is heating up with a phone poll. Pic. Thinkstock Supplied
News

Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

Crystal Jones
27th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting phones across the region.

The poll, conducted by marketing company Media Reach, uses an automated system to ask voters a number of questions based around the seat of Bundaberg.

The survey, which takes about four minutes, asks voters how they voted in 2017, before launching into questions about how they intend to, or have, voted this year.

The automated poll also asks about whether voters feel favourably or non-favourably about the Bundaberg candidates.

A question is also asked about whether participants are satisfied or unsatisfied with both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

The poll then asks local voters which issues have impacted their decision in this election, including jobs, crime, water security, Paradise Dam, opening of borders, closure of borders, the economy, schools, hospitals, infrastructure and environment.

The source of the poll is not revealed.

forumpromo

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        Premium Content Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        News CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        Premium Content New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        News A NEW store is opening in Bundaberg, offering a wide range of vegan and vegetarian...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        • 27th Oct 2020 7:20 AM