Battle between WBPL top two ends in a stalemate

FOOTBALL: It was billed as a potential match of the year contender but the battle between Wide Bay Premier League's top two teams was a "scrappy" affair which ended in a stalemate.

That was the verdict of Doon Villa coach Joel Neilsen after his side's 2-2 draw with Bingera at Villa Park.

An odd bounce beat Magpies goalkeeper Matt Nowitzke to hand Bingera an early lead before some individual brilliance from Reuben Yates before the break levelled the scores.

Each side added one more to their tally in the second half but a winner couldn't be found.

The result puts Bingera's minor premiership beyond doubt but Neilsen was confident his side could be victorious should they meet again in the finals.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was a scrappy game, I think it was the pressure that got to us," Neilsen said. "It was one versus two but I think we rushed it a bit, and they weren't using it as well as they have.

"We're confident we can match it with them."

Doon Villa, alone in second eight points behind Bingera but five clear of third-placed Brothers Aston Villa, will target these last two rounds of the regular season as the time they work to 100 per cent.

"We had the bye then finish with three big games: Bingera, Waves and UPE," Neilsen said.

"We have to start building now so we're at 100 per cent for the finals. Waves will be tough next week, they're fighting for that fourth spot and they just smashed Sunbury so they'll be very dangerous."

Neilsen said the Magpies would work on how it used the ball and try to develop a focus on possession and building pressure rather than its all-out attacking tendencies ahead of Saturday night's battle with Waves at Villa Park.