BATTLE BEGINS: School row for title in Head of the River

CONTENDERS: St Luke's Mercedes Thomas (top left), Charlie Baldry, Tom Dexter and Murray Macpherson and Shalom College's Grace Pashley (bottom left), Amy Snare and Hamish Young will competiting in this weekend's Head of the River. Shane Jones

ROWING: St Luke's Anglican School rowers admit the pressure is on to keep their streak going at Head of the River this weekend.

But the four rowers tasked with the duty to continue the run are ready for the challenge.

The school heads into Head of the River looking for its seventh-straight title at Bundy's biggest rowing schools race.

St Luke's has won the past six, with Shalom winning the previous 20 before that.

The two schools will compete against Bundaberg, Bundaberg North and Gin Gin State High Schools for the title.

The title will be decided by a mixed quad race between all five schools at the end of the carnival on Sunday.

All schools have had two regattas to prepare for the event.

"There is a lot of pressure because we do have the streak,” St Luke's Charlie Baldry said.

"It's a lot more competitive this year but we'll give it our best shot.”

Co-captain Mercedes Thomas hoped their training was enough to give them the edge.

"We've very nervous but very confident,” she said.

"We'll try our hardest and hope our training pays off. It would be cool to win it again.”

The girls will be joined in the team by Tom Dexter and Murray Macpherson.

Shalom College hoped their six-year drought could end but its team leaders admitted their performance would need to improve.

"It's been pretty average, not as good as the other years,” student Hamish Young said.

"We need to put in a bigger effort.”

Looking to end the top two's dominance are Bundaberg North, Gin Gin and Bundaberg State High Schools.

Bundaberg North finished the best of the rest in third in the recent regattas.

Now they want to go higher.

"I've been practising a lot,” Josh McDonnell said.

"It's not the easiest in the world (competing against other schools), especially when they are opens. But there are not many Grade 12s this year.”

Gin Gin firmly believes it can stun the Bundy schools with Head of the River success.

UNDERDOGS: Gin Gin State High School's Sharna Breen (top left), Elai Pugh, Abbey Davis and Bohdi Wochnik will compete against Bundaberg North State High School students Kasey Houston (bottom left) and Josh McDonnell and Bundaberg State High Schools Katie McCord and Natasha Venz in the Head of the River. Shane Jones

The key will be successfully preparing to go the full 1000m, according to their skipper..

"We've been doing a lot of endurance and stamina stuff,” captain Abbey Davis said.

"We can put in a good performance, we just need the stamina to do it.”

Bundaberg State High students Katie McCord and Natasha Venz said they hoped the introduction of more juniors to the team could lead to success one day if not this weekend.

The regatta starts today with races before the main event at 2.30pm tomorrow at Bucca.