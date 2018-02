CAR BATTERY: The battery was stolen from a car in Norville.

POLICE are on the hunt for a thief who took off with a car battery, straight out of the vehicle's bonnet.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the theft happened on Lester St in Norville about 3.30am this morning.

"The vehicle battery was stolen from under the hood,” the spokesman said.

Police are investigating.