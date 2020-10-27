BATTEN THE HATCHES: Severe weather warning for region

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

The warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall is for people in Southeast Coast and parts of Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

According to the bureau the current weather situation is:

"Thunderstorms have quickly merged into rain areas while some embedded, heavy thunderstorms remain severe," the warning reads.

"Large hail is now considered unlikely, particularly since weak supercells have now weakened."

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

"Locations which may be affected include Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Ipswich, Stanthorpe, Caboolture, Cleveland, Gatton and Jimboomba."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people to:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.