Batten down the hatches, the storm's coming

Mikayla Haupt
Mikayla Haupt
by

BUNDABERG is in the firing line of the afternoon storm, which is set to bring damaging winds and hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology's severe storm warning said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Biloela and Caboolture.

A 96km/h gust was recorded at Dalby at 1.31pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

