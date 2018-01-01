Batten down the hatches, the storm's coming

BUNDABERG is in the firing line of the afternoon storm, which is set to bring damaging winds and hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology's severe storm warning said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Biloela and Caboolture.

A 96km/h gust was recorded at Dalby at 1.31pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: