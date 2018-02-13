Menu
Batt sworn in as Bundy MP

David Batt at the East State School polling booth. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION5
Crystal Jones
by

BUNDABERG officially has a member again.

Former Division 8 councillor David Batt was formally sworn in to Queensland Parliament as the 15th member for Bundaberg today.

Mr Batt is only the second member of a conservative political party to have held the seat of Bundaberg since it was created in 1888.

The former policeman is expected to deliver his maiden speech later this week, after Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey officially opens the Parliament tomorrow.

In his first speech, Mr Batt will outline his priorities for Bundaberg and explain what motivated him to run for state parliament.

"Five generations of my family have called Bundaberg home and I want to see our town thrive,” Mr Batt said.

"Whether in opposition or in government, I will fight in parliament and the LNP party room to ensure Bundaberg receives its fair share of state funding.

"I will serve the people of Bundaberg with honesty, integrity and compassion for as long as they will have me represent them in state parliament.”

Mr Batt narrowly beat former single-term Labor MP Leanne Donaldson in last year's state election.

Mr Batt won with 35.52% of the vote, with Donaldson closely following on 34.36%.

His win triggered a council by-election in Division 8, with former Cooper's Home Hardware owner Steve Cooper set to take the reins.

The by-election, on Saturday, was held in conjunction with a second by-election for Division 10 after former councillor Peter Heuser stepped down for health reasons.

Former businessman John Learmonth looks set to take the spot.

