Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGES: David Batt speaks in parliament.
CHANGES: David Batt speaks in parliament. Contributed
Politics

Batt supports government on electricity law change

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Sep 2018 5:00 AM

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt spoke in parliament today to support changes to electricity legislation in regional Queensland.

Mr Batt said the passing of the bill, which recommended changes to laws concerning Ergon Energy customers and the Solar Bonus Scheme, would benefit various Bundaberg residents and relevant small businesses.

"The current non-reversion policy prohibits small business customers to return to Ergon Energy once they have left, meaning they are often paying more than need be,” Mr Batt said.

"Households with solar often install additional energy storage systems like batteries only to find out afterwards they are no longer eligible for the scheme's reimbursements.

"The changes would make the scheme's guidelines and eligibility criteria much clearer, disregarding the vague rules which often catch people out.”

The bill was predicted to pass through parliament this afternoon.

bundaberg david batt electricity queensland parliament solar
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man in the ginger beer mural revealed

    premium_icon Man in the ginger beer mural revealed

    News A FORMER council worker had his face go viral after a randomly organised photo shoot lead to mass distribution.

    • 21st Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Mum being choked by ex stabs him with car keys to escape

    premium_icon Mum being choked by ex stabs him with car keys to escape

    Crime Jesse William David Jenkins, 32, has been jailed

    • 21st Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Who is Sheng Wei? Meet the Bargara high-rise developer

    premium_icon Who is Sheng Wei? Meet the Bargara high-rise developer

    Property Real estate agent says businessman wants to support region

    • 21st Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    BATT ATTACK: State Govt slammed for economic 'fails'

    premium_icon BATT ATTACK: State Govt slammed for economic 'fails'

    Politics MP calls state of disorder

    • 21st Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners