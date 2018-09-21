Batt supports government on electricity law change

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt spoke in parliament today to support changes to electricity legislation in regional Queensland.

Mr Batt said the passing of the bill, which recommended changes to laws concerning Ergon Energy customers and the Solar Bonus Scheme, would benefit various Bundaberg residents and relevant small businesses.

"The current non-reversion policy prohibits small business customers to return to Ergon Energy once they have left, meaning they are often paying more than need be,” Mr Batt said.

"Households with solar often install additional energy storage systems like batteries only to find out afterwards they are no longer eligible for the scheme's reimbursements.

"The changes would make the scheme's guidelines and eligibility criteria much clearer, disregarding the vague rules which often catch people out.”

The bill was predicted to pass through parliament this afternoon.