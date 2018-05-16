Menu
Bundaberg MP David Batt.
Bundaberg MP David Batt.
Politics

Batt speaks out against local council legislation

16th May 2018 12:41 PM
MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has nominated to speak in parliament this week regarding changes to legislation surrounding local councils, stating that the changes "sound great but are unworkable”.

A Bill currently before Queensland Parliament recommends changes to laws concerning local councillor conduct complaints, governance practices and giving extra power for Queensland's Local Government Minister.

As a former deputy mayor and local government councillor of almost 10 years with the Bundaberg Regional Council, Mr Batt said he agreed with the Crime and Corruption Commission's recommendations from the Belcarra report about to local government corruption.

But he says the Labor Government has gone well beyond the CCC's recommendations with regard to donor bans for pure political gain.

Other changes to local government laws include enforcing councillors to decide if a fellow councillor has a conflict of interest in a council meeting which removes the decision from the councillor themselves.

"These laws have failed in the past and were removed by a previous Labor government, but are now being brought back for a second go. Labor must really be struggling to come up with new ideas,” Mr Batt said.

"I was a councillor both with and without these provisions and I can tell you the legislation doesn't work.

