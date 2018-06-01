Batt speaks on levee, pushes for action

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has commented on the Bundaberg East Levee proposal after learning Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Mr Schmidt inspected a potential site for the flood mitigation project in Bundaberg on Tuesday.

Mr Batt said he was pleased to see discussion around the State Government's 10-year Action Plan but wanted to see an actual commitment made.

"I want to see plans finalised and work started to give Bundaberg residents peace of mind before another flood comes," Mr Batt said.

He said he had seen firsthand how much heartbreak flooding caused the people of Bundaberg and action was needed.

"The East Levee will save hundreds of houses and hundreds of businesses in the CBD as well as East and South Bundy in another flood event and out of all four current proposals is the best value for money.

"Flood mitigation is expensive and takes time with engineering and design, and I understand that, but you can't put a price on people's lives,"

"We need to see a commitment to this funded as soon as possible.

"This will likely be the last chance the public has to submit any queries or concerns they may have regarding the East Bundaberg Levee so I encourage everyone to join me on June 6 at the Enterprise Centre to have a look at the plan."