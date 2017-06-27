Batt says DV hotline cut 'unacceptable'

A domestic violence hotline for women in regional areas will soon be axed because of a funding cut.

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt has launched an attack on the State Government following its decision to discontinue funding for a phone hotline service that provided advice to regional women and their families trying to escape domestic violence.

Mr Batt has launched a petition calling on the government to reverse the cuts and said women in Bundaberg would no longer have access to the vital service.

"The Women's Legal Service carries out invaluable legal support and advice to women right across Queensland and here in Bundaberg. Now the Palaszczuk Government has decided to cut funding for the helpline,” he said.

"It's not acceptable that some of the most vulnerable members of our community will have to go without counselling services.”

The Women's Legal Service estimates about 13,000 victims of violence in Queensland will be affected.

Mr Batt said that as a former police officer and a White Ribbon Ambassador, he understood the pain felt by families going through the most unimaginable situations.

LNP Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker said in 2012 the LNP provided $750,000 over three years to keep the hotline going because it had helped so many women.

"In 2014 we extended that funding arrangement until June 30, 2017 - that funding is about to run out and has not been renewed by Labor,” Mr Walker said.