Batt says club left in dark on funding for new grandstand

ELECTION PROMISE: Former Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson with the crew from Football Bundaberg after Labor announced it would fund a new grandstand if it was re-elected. Craig Warhurst

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt is calling on the State Government to clarify when Football Bundaberg will receive $140,000 it was promised before November's state election.

Mr Batt used a question on notice to ask Sport Minister Mick de Brenni about the funding.

Football Bundaberg was promised the money to build a new grandstand, replace benches and to purchase a media box for their home ground, Martens Oval.

Mr Batt said he recently contacted Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema, who he said told him the club was in the dark about the timing of the funding.

"There has still been no word from the Government on when Football Bundaberg will receive the funding,” Mr Batt said.

"A promise is a promise, the funding needs to happen and Football Bundaberg needs to know when.

"Sporting groups like Football Bundaberg are a great social outlet and improve the health and well-being of Bundaberg residents.

"It can be hard for not-for-profit groups to raise enough funds for large projects so they often have to rely on help from the government.

"I grew up playing junior soccer at Martens Oval which is over 40 years old and these facilities haven't been upgraded since then.

"Martens Oval is a great place to watch soccer and it brings the Bundaberg community together.

"The minister has 30 days to answer my question on notice.”

The NewsMail has contacted Mr de Brenni for comment.