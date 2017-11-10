Menu
Batt-man saves lives

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt gets bloody.
DAVID Batt has saved 300 lives as he celebrates his 100th blood donation.

Coinciding with Bundy Blood Battle today, the LNP candidate said he was proud to have reached the milestone after donating regularly for more than 10 years.

"Giving blood is an easy way to give back to the community - every time you donate, you are helping save three lives,” Mr Batt said.

"It's an opportunity for a regular check-up, as the friendly staff take your blood pressure and iron levels.

"They're always in need of more donors.”

