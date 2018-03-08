Batt makes new hospital priority

LOOKING FORWARD: An artist's impression of a new Bundaberg Hospital.

DAVID Batt says a new level 5 hospital for Bundaberg is his main priority during his first term as MP.

The Member for Bundaberg called on the State Government to reveal its timeline regarding plans for either a new or refurbished Bundaberg Hospital.

"During the election, Labor promised a $3 million business case for a new or refurbished Bundaberg Base Hospital,” Mr Batt said.

"I have asked the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services when work will start on the business case and how long it is expected to take.

"Under Parliamentary rules, he now has 30 days to respond.

"A new category five hospital is my key priority as the newly-elected Member for Bundaberg, and I will be keeping the pressure on the government to ensure our region is not forgotten.”

Mr Batt said he had also sought assurance from the minister that the report would be made public.

"I cannot see how the report could recommend anything other than constructing a new category five hospital for Bundaberg,” he said.

"The hospital has already had countless facelifts and extensions since it opened over 100 years ago.

"It has served our region well, but we have greater needs now.”

Last month, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey visited Bundaberg Hospital to meet with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board after WBHHS chairwoman Peta Jamieson suggested the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Bundaberg Regional Council, Mater Hospital and CQUniversity could "compromise the best possible outcome” for the community.

She also said any development regarding a new hospital would come from the health minister or health board and anything else was "speculation”.

After the meeting, Cr Dempsey said all parties agreed Bundaberg was the best place to build a new level 5 hospital.

Mr Batt said if a level 5 hospital was built, patients wouldn't need to be transferred to Brisbane as often for treatment.

"More doctors, nurses and allied health specialists could complete their training in Bundaberg,” he said.

"Our fantastic health staff deserve a modern and well-organised work environment.

"And, in major weather event such as the 2013 floods, patients and their loved ones shouldn't have to worry about having to evacuate the hospital because it's in a flood zone.”