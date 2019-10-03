Menu
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said that many relevant policies were discussed among National MPs at an interstate meeting.
Batt justifies Sydney conference

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
3rd Oct 2019 6:30 PM
BUNDABERG MP David Batt said a four-day conference in Sydney last year helped define some key policies for the National Party.

Although not commenting directly on the $23,000 that 10 MPs spent in total during the Council of State Parliamentarians last July, of which he was a part of, he outline the topics that he lobbied for which had relevance to his constituents.

“I attended the policy sessions to discuss my priorities of reducing cost of living pressures, increasing water security for farmers and securing key infrastructure and road upgrades for our community,” Mr Batt said.

He said the LNP also formed commitments such as introducing retail competition into the regional electricity market, which he said would save households $300 a year.

“The LNP has also made a commitment to develop a new 10-year plan for the Bruce Highway, something that will benefit everyone from Brisbane to Cairns.”

The council meets annually and represents parliamentary members from across Australia.

Mr Batt recognised the economic benefits that could be brought to a city such as Bundaberg if a future conference was held locally.

The Courier Mail reports the travel entitlements for 10 Queensland MPs and seven of their partners were passed onto taxpayers.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington also attended but put her spendings in the opposition budget.

The four day conference included an optional sign-on day, a Parliament House tour, a cocktail party, and drinks and dinner at Luna Park.

