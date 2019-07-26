Batt: Government needs to work harder at SDA

BUNDABERG State Member David Batt said the government needed to work harder at boosting development at the Bundaberg Port.

He used the budget estimate hearing on Wednesday to ask if work had begun on the approved solar farm.

"Seeing as the government has invested nearly $13 million into the Gladstone State Development Area, I was keen to find out if Bundaberg would receive a similar commitment.

"In stark contrast to Gladstone, it appears Labor has no plans to replicate the investment for Bundaberg.

"In an area with historically high unemployment, the SDA is a priority for our region and has the potential to provide opportunities for local industry to grow, creating jobs along the way.”

Burnett State Member Stephen Bennett agreed with the lack of development and said there needed to be cooperation from all levels of government and industry.

"Our region is crying out for jobs, development and government commitment and all we're seeing are empty promises and more delays.

"Disappointingly, we have not seen the Labor Government do anything or commit anything to progress the SDA in more than two years.

"When asked about the approved solar farm, Labor didn't even know its status.”

Department of State Development coordinator-general Barry Broe said in the estimate hearing that it had worked closely with company Pacific Tug to finalise their approval for the SDA, which could create a new marine industry.

"In terms of the solar farm, I will have to check whether or not it has started,” he said.

"We are getting a lot of interest from developers and industry.

"A state development area is a long-term planning tool, we do not judge its effectiveness by how much development happens in the first 18 months.

"It protects land for the long term.”