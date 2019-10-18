Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg MP David Batt.
Bundaberg MP David Batt.
News

Batt debates Belcarra in parliament

Chris Burns
18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG MP David Batt said in parliament that he supported laws that aimed to increase the transparency of local councillors.

But while he voted for the second stage of the Belcarra legislation which passed unanimously in the Queensland parliament on Wednesday, he said there were aspects which the Queensland Government took too far.

This included the proposed mandatory preferential voting, which could potentially have impacted the local government election next March, but was removed from the final legislation.

"The minister's last-minute decision to ditch the cynical, forceful plan is good news for local government democracy," Mr Batt said.

"If it had gone ahead, the voting reforms would have resulted in significantly higher council rates and electoral confusion right across the state, all in a bid to shore up Labor's vote in the Brisbane City Council elections."

Debated at the same time was legislation which will allow prisoners serving a sentence of less than three years to be allowed to vote.

This was something Mr Batt did not agree with.

"A person serving a sentence of imprisonment, no matter the length of sentence, is not a law-abiding citizen and there should be no discretion for those who are serving shorter sentences," he said.

Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the aim of the legislation was to impose the same obligations on councillors as state ministers.

"The reforms contained in this bill will mean that councillors are not involved in the day-to-day operations of council, but will instead allow them to focus on the strategic and community issues that they are elected to do," he said.

"The mayor and the councillors have and will continue to have the necessary powers to drive the local government's agenda, including appointing the chief executive officer and affecting all significant decisions and policies, such as the budget and organisational structure.

"Members should not believe the hype from some of those opposite. The proposed amendments in no way prevent the chief executive officer from consulting with the mayor and councillors about the appointment of senior executive employees."

READ MORE

belcarra legislation david batt queensland parliament
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    What’s feeding Bundy’s child obesity levels

    premium_icon What’s feeding Bundy’s child obesity levels

    News Bundaberg’s high number of mental health cases could be directly resulting in high obesity levels in the region’s children.

    • 18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    premium_icon BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    News Health sacking back in spotlight as MP demands answers

    • 18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Parliament dam debate focuses on rail boss role

    premium_icon Parliament dam debate focuses on rail boss role

    News A rail boss was named in parliament during a debate on Paradise Dam.

    • 18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Regional Deal: All talk and no action in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Regional Deal: All talk and no action in Bundaberg

    News One of the region’s most prominent builders has spoken out urging the Deputy PM to...

    • 18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM