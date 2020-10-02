Batt commits to photo finish for club if first over the line

ELECTION PROMISE: Bundaberg MP David Batt has announced, if the LNP win at the upcoming State Election, they will invest $40,000 for Bundaberg Athletics Club photo finish equipment.

If incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt wins the race for the seat of Bundaberg at the upcoming state election, the Bundaberg Athletics Club will be in line to receive $40,000 to purchase photo finish equipment which provides international and national qualifying times.

Mr Batt said the Bundaberg Athletics Club had been operating in the region since 1958 and played an important role in the local community.

"The Bundy Athletics Club members range from Tiny Tots to Masters and they cater for all abilities," Mr Batt said.

"Bundy Athletics has wanted to purchase photo finish equipment for a long time now but hasn't been able to due to a lack of funds.

"[This] equipment will mean the club will qualify to host prominent competitions in Bundy throughout the year, bringing hundreds of competitors and their families to the region.

"To provide the club with the technology it needs and deserves, a future LNP Government will invest $40,000 for the purchasing of the photo finish equipment.

"This funding commitment is only possible because the LNP will build a stronger economy, invest for growth and drag Queensland out of recession."

The Bundaberg Athletics Club President James Bullbert said the club was thrilled with the announcement.

He said the technology meant they could redeploy numerous volunteers from the finish line to assist throwing events out on the field.

During an event like Spring Carnival there is 9-10 place judges, a similar number of recorders and then two official people scribing and two recording times at the finish line - this technology only needs two operators.

ELECTION PROMISE: Bundaberg Athletics Club President James Bullbert and Member for Bundaberg David Batt.

Mr Bullbert said to record registered and recognised times for state and national bodies was rare at an athletics club.

"There's probably only three or four clubs in the state that actually have it currently and we'd be one of those," he said.

"Every year we have our Spring Carnival that comes up here, at the moment Little Athletics bring their camera up.

"We're the only tartan track in between Sunshine Coast and Townsville, which means that we have got international timing with that camera, plus we've got a synthetic surface which is a massive boost for Bundaberg and the athletics community."

Mr Bullbert said if they get this technology, they could host more carnivals.

"It will mean that we can start to look for senior competitions and hosting shield events and other large competitions," he said.

"We used to host the Queensland Country Titles, we'd be starting to look to get back to that.

"It opens a wide range of possibilities for us."

Mr Bullbert said the club had been applying for funding for this equipment for the past seven years that he'd been on the committee."