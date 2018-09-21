BATT ATTACK: State Govt slammed for economic 'fails'

CRUNCHING NUMBERS: Bundaberg MP David Batt says the government does not have an economic plan.

CRUNCHING NUMBERS: Bundaberg MP David Batt says the government does not have an economic plan. Geoff Egan

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has slammed the State Government, saying Queensland is nose-diving under Labor leadership.

"I am tired of watching Queensland's success dwindle at such a rapid speed under this government,” he said.

Mr Batt called out the Queensland Government for what he says is its mismanagement of the economy.

Mr Batt spoke in parliament support of a private members motion moved by Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander condemning the Labor Government for its economic record.

The LNP has criticised Labor over new taxes, increased debt and high unemployment.

Mr Batt said he was "continually shocked by the government's lack of economic planning” and was concerned for Queensland's future.

"I put my name forward as a candidate for the 2017 election because I want to see Bundaberg flourish, but this government just continues to inhibit our community's ability to do so,” he said.

"In the Bundy region we have extremely high unemployment rates and the current government has failed to deliver any funding or make any commitments that is making a positive change to those figures.

"Those in the Bundy electorate, as well as all other Queenslanders, deserve more from their state's government and the LNP is the only party who really has the lives of Queenslanders as the number one priority.

"Queensland now has the worst unemployment rate and lowest economic growth rate in Australia, with 170,000 residents looking for work and a growth rate over the last quarter of just 0.1 per cent.

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has no economic plan and the Labor government's track record of stagnant wage growth, high unemployment, a youth jobs crisis and flat-lining business confidence is honestly shocking.

"Not only that, but the government's crippling debt that is racing towards $83 billion costs hard-working Queenslanders $7000 per minute, and in this financial year alone $2.25 billion will be stolen from taxpayer's pockets to pay for Labor's five new taxes.”

The NewsMail contacted the State Government for comment but a response was not received before deadline.