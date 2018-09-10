Batt and Bennett: DV leave not acceptable

LEAVE POLICY: A domestic and family violence policy allows perpetrators to access 10 paid leave days a year.

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have spoken out against Labor's domestic and family violence policy.

The controversial policy allows domestic violence perpetrators to take 10 extra work days of leave off a year - funded by taxpayers.

Leader of the opposition Deb Frecklington last week called on the government to remove the policy.

Mr Bennett said he was concerned about perpetrators using the leave - and that it "shocked and saddened” him.

"I am extremely shocked and saddened to hear that perpetrators of domestic violence can gain access to taxpayer funded domestic and family violence leave,” Mr Bennett said.

"This leave is meant to be for victims to attend court, attend counselling or look after family members impacted by violence.”

Mr Batt also said he was shocked by the policy.

"Domestic and family violence is something I take extremely seriously, it's something I hold very close to my heart and it is a major concern within the Bundaberg community,” Mr Batt said.

The NewsMail will approach Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office for comment.