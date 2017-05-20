WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.

UP TO 40 bats have taken up residence in a Bundaberg home as a mother-of-two dodged the nocturnal creatures while casually sipping her tea.

"I can't talk right now, there are bats flying at me in my living room", Ileraine Nicholls told one ill-timed caller on Friday morning.

Bats in a Bundaberg Home: A short video of Bats that invaded a house in the Bundaberg Region.

Far from being scared at the batty invasion of her Norville home on Friday, Ms Nicholls took it all in her stride laughing at the absurdity of the scene around her as the winged creatures flapped around her living room.

"I just finished doing my housework and sat down to have a cup of tea and felt something brush against my face and I looked up and saw bats," she said.

"I was like 'okay, fair enough, this is happening'.

"I had phone calls and I had to dodge dive-bombing bats."

The mother-of-two called RSCPA who put her in contact with a local bat expert.

The expert advised Ms Nicholls to keep the home dark and try contain them in one room until she arrived later that day.

Ms Nicholls said she did what she could to keep the bats calm but it took them a while to settle down in her son's dark room.

"RSPCA said there was probably a roosting area nearby and someone has cut a tree down or they were in a drain which got flooded," she said.

Ms Nicholls is no stranger to wildlife owning a possum box with owls, kookaburras, lorikeets and parrots usually visiting her trees.

She believes the bats flew in through her open front door before making themselves at home.

Ms Nicholls said when her children arrived home from school they were apprehensive at first but grew accustomed to their new guests.

"My daughter loved it because she wants to be a conservationist," she said.

"She's been saving animals since she was three."

Ms Nicholls spent Friday evening guiding the bats out of her home and back into the wild.

She made sure the entire house was dark and then turned the front and back door lights on.

"It was a long process and it took about two hours," Ms Nicholls said.

"I was up until about 11.30pm to make sure there were no rogue bats left."

Ms Nicholls said her friends responded with their usual sense of humour.

"My friends said 'well we always thought you had bats in the belfry but this is ridiculous'," she said, laughing.