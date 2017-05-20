26°
News

WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

Jim Alouat
| 20th May 2017 3:42 PM
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UP TO 40 bats have taken up residence in a Bundaberg home as a mother-of-two dodged the nocturnal creatures while casually sipping her tea.

"I can't talk right now, there are bats flying at me in my living room", Ileraine Nicholls told one ill-timed caller on Friday morning.

 

Far from being scared at the batty invasion of her Norville home on Friday, Ms Nicholls took it all in her stride laughing at the absurdity of the scene around her as the winged creatures flapped around her living room.

 

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS7

"I just finished doing my housework and sat down to have a cup of tea and felt something brush against my face and I looked up and saw bats," she said.

"I was like 'okay, fair enough, this is happening'.

"I had phone calls and I had to dodge dive-bombing bats."

The mother-of-two called RSCPA who put her in contact with a local bat expert.

 

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS4

The expert advised Ms Nicholls to keep the home dark and try contain them in one room until she arrived later that day.

Ms Nicholls said she did what she could to keep the bats calm but it took them a while to settle down in her son's dark room.

"RSPCA said there was probably a roosting area nearby and someone has cut a tree down or they were in a drain which got flooded," she said.

Ms Nicholls is no stranger to wildlife owning a possum box with owls, kookaburras, lorikeets and parrots usually visiting her trees.

 

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS1

She believes the bats flew in through her open front door before making themselves at home.

Ms Nicholls said when her children arrived home from school they were apprehensive at first but grew accustomed to their new guests.

"My daughter loved it because she wants to be a conservationist," she said.

"She's been saving animals since she was three."

 

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS6

Ms Nicholls spent Friday evening guiding the bats out of her home and back into the wild.

She made sure the entire house was dark and then turned the front and back door lights on.

"It was a long process and it took about two hours," Ms Nicholls said.

"I was up until about 11.30pm to make sure there were no rogue bats left."

Ms Nicholls said her friends responded with their usual sense of humour.

"My friends said 'well we always thought you had bats in the belfry but this is ridiculous'," she said, laughing.

 

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.
VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home. Mike Knott BUN190517BATS3
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bats bundaberg editors picks rspca

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

UP TO 40 bats have taken up residence in a Bundaberg home as a mother-of-two dodged the nocturnal creatures while casually sipping her tea.

Lead poison fears remain for Bundy homes

Bundaberg property owners who used plumber Brett George Hogan for any works are still being urged to have their homes inspected.

Initial water tests show lead levels safe to use

Couple creates 'hipster' guide to Bundy

OODIES CAFE: A new hipster guide is showcasing the best of Bundy online.

All you need to know to be hip

Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

CREW: The production team behind the Mama's Boy documentary are director of photography Ellie Hayward, producer Aven Yap, director J.J Walsh and head of sound Chloe Turner.

Crew visit to film crime scene

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

PIPPA Middleton will marry her fiance and hedge fund millionaire James Matthews in what many have already dubbed the society wedding of the year.

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Aussie actor says he's watched all the Pirates movies

Chris Cornell’s family disputes suicide call by examiner

Singer's family disputes finding of suicide as cause of death

A Gossip Girl movie is looking more and more likely...XOXO

There is only one actor who will definitely NOT return

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SET TO SHINE: Judah Kelly moves into the knock-out round of The Voice tomorrow night.

The Laidley singer will line up against two more from #teamDelta

Not your average nurse, a memoir

A writer leaves a record of her other life for her daughter

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

Rural 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!