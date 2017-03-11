Baton relay snub shows poor planning by organisers

BATON BY-PASS: Childers resident Julie Green is upset the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay will not pass through the town on foot. But it will go through small communities like Agnes Water and 1770, before going to Bundaberg,

IT'S hard not to feel for the people of Gin Gin and Childers - they have been left out of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

I understand the baton can't go everywhere, but it seems the Bundaberg region has been overlooked compared to other regions.

As the Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor says, "it's a kick in the guts”.

The baton will pass through four locations in the Gladstone region and three on the Fraser Coast while Bundaberg gets just one visit.

Surely Gin Gin or Childers could have been included in the relay.

The towns aren't out of the way - they are on the Bruce Hwy - and the baton would only need to be there for an hour or two.

There is probably nothing that can be done now to change the route, but it should be a lesson for the organisers of the 2022 baton relay.