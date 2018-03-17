Baton arrival in Bundy will be a celebration

THE Queen's Baton Relay will soon pass through Bundaberg and to celebrate, the Bundaberg Regional Council has planned an event for the community.

It will be held at the Bundaberg Multiplex in conjunction with the relay, which will meander through the streets of Bundaberg on Saturday, March 24.

Sports and Recreation spokeswoman Cr Helen Blackburn said activities with a Commonwealth Games theme will be held at the Multiplex from 3pm to 5.30pm.

"The events are suitable for children aged between 4 and 12 years with participants eligible to receive a medallion specially produced for the occasion,” she said.

"Events like the Queen's Baton Relay, which highlight such a premier sporting event as the Commonwealth Games, should be an event our children remember for years to come.

"Local sporting clubs, including representatives from Little Athletics, hockey, table tennis and gymnastics, will be on hand to co-ordinate the activities.”

Cr Blackburn said part of the attraction of the free community celebrations was the relay finishing at the Multiplex, allowing everyone a closer look at the baton.

"It's great that this event has fallen on a weekend which really does provide a wonderful opportunity for residents ... to participate in this rather rare occasion,” she said.

"Opportunities will also exist for everyone to organise their own photo with a large image of Games mascot Borobi as a permanent keepsake of the Queen's Baton Relay.”

The baton is expected to arrive at the Multiplex at 5.30pm.