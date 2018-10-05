Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red Bull Racing’s Jamie Whincup on his way to setting the fastest qualifying time at Bathurst on Friday. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Red Bull Racing’s Jamie Whincup on his way to setting the fastest qualifying time at Bathurst on Friday. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Motor Sports

Whincup dominates Bathurst qualifying

by James Phelps
5th Oct 2018 6:05 PM

RED Bull record-breaker Jamie Whincup fired the first shot at this year's Bathrust 1000, blasting his way to a Mount Panorama qualifying win on Friday.

In an all-out battle for a top-10 shootout spot, Whincup clocked a 2.04.10 to edge out Dave Reynolds and Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup stormed his way to the fastest lap of the day to set himself up for a shot at Bathurst 1000 glory.

"That was intense,'' Whincup said.

"I was just hanging on the edge. We went out late and got the most out of it. I couldn't be happier.''

The session was red flagged with 10 minutes remaining when Jack Le Broq became Mount Panorama's first victim of the year.

In a smash that stopped Cameron Waters from landing a top-five time, Le Broq went into the wall at turn one to stop qualifying while a clean-up took place.

Whincup was leading the fight when the session resumed, with the Red Bull star followed by James Courtney and  McLaughlin.

Fan favourite Craig Lowndes struck late to book himself a spot in the top-10 shootout with a time of 2.04.57.

Get ready for Bathurst like never before. Bring the GREAT RACE into your living room with Foxtel's unrivalled 4K coverage as part of 2 months free with no lock-in contract. SIGN UP TODAY. T&C's apply.

Related Items

Show More
bathurst 1000 qualifying cameron waters craig lowndes dave reynolds jack le broq james courtney jamie whincup scott mclaughlin

Top Stories

    Fuel thief in the fast lane to prison manages narrow escape

    premium_icon Fuel thief in the fast lane to prison manages narrow escape

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD man has narrowly escaped a term of actual imprisonment after filling up a car with fuel before driving off without paying.

    UPDATE: Four crews race to new fire

    UPDATE: Four crews race to new fire

    News Vegetation fires burning across the region

    Oh baby! How Bundaberg women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Bundaberg women are growing our population

    News How regional women hold Australia's future in their wombs

    Abrupt confession from serial drink driver on verge of jail

    premium_icon Abrupt confession from serial drink driver on verge of jail

    Crime Patrick David Wilson narrowly avoids time behind bars

    Local Partners