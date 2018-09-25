Whincup keen to erase a mountain of pain

BLOWN engines, fuel fails and a crash-causing penalty that stripped him of a Mount Panorama win - welcome to Jamie Whincup's Bathurst nightmare.

"It has gotten away from us a few times,'' Whincup said.

"I haven't had a lot of luck there since I won in 2012.''

That is a mountain-sized understatement.

In a five-year horror show that began in 2013 with a failed last-lap attack, the Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver has suffered blow after blow to be denied his fifth Mount Panorama crown.

While he has continued to dominate the sport, winning three championships in that period, Bathurst has become the Supercars legend's Achilles heel.

Whincup ran out of fuel in 2014, was forced to double stack in 2015, was slapped with a win-denying race penalty for causing a crash in 2016 and suffered a broken engine valve last year in what has been a cruel and spectacular run of outs.

It's been all black cats and broken mirrors.

"I haven't stood on that top step for a long time,'' Whincup said.

"And not a lot has gone right. But you know what? I have still taken a lot away from those races.

Garth Tander (front) and Scott McLaughlin come to grief on lap 151 on the Bathurst 1000 in 2016.

"It sounds like a cliché but it is not all about winning for me. We have been in contention at Bathurst, either in car No.1 or car No.88, in most races over the last decade.

"I have taken something out of most of those Bathurst years that got away from me.

"I walked away from most of those tough years proud that I was on the lead lap battling for the win on the last lap.

"More often than not it has gone the wrong way but that is the way it goes. You know we are going to give it a red-hot shot every time.''

The seven-time V8 series champion will be out to break his pain this year after blitzing the field in Sandown with co-driver Paul Dumbrell to become the Bathurst 1000 favourite.

In an all-conquering 500km display, Whincup led Sandown from start to finish, and now has his sights set on the Mount Panorama race which is just two weeks away.

"We should have all the equipment to do the job,'' Whincup said.

"We have worked so hard to make the cars as fast as possible and at Sandown they were great. Sandown was fantastic. We prepared well and did a great job.

The lead up to the 2016 crash with Jamie Whincup on the inside of Scott McLaughlin.

"But it was a stand-alone event and Bathurst is another beast. It will just come down to the human element on the day and doing a good job.

"We should have performance at Bathurst and it is our plan to be in the race and in contention of the very last lap."

Whincup might want to tie a rabbit's foot to his rear-view mirror.

"I wouldn't call it a curse,'' Whincup said.

"And as I said, I took something out of most of those races. The race I am probably most disappointed in was last year. We weren't in contention because of an engine failure. Something like that is really hard to take.''

Some of Whincup's failures have been attributed to a win at all costs attitude.

Whincup ran out of fuel in 2014 on the last lap after refusing to pit for fuel.

Jamie Whincup in the wet at Bathurst last year. The car suffered engine failure. Picture: AAP

"That was highly publicised,'' Whincup said.

"But it wasn't really a big deal. That has happened six or seven times since then. The team will push hard for fuel economy and I am doing what ever I can inside the car. Nine out of ten times we will get to the end and the one time you don't it gets publicised. Fuel racing is very common and the driver and team do whatever they can.

"Unfortunately we ran out with half a lap to go.''

Whincup has no regrets.

"I have gone out and put it all one the line,'' he said.

"That's my job and I would only have regrets If I had ever gone out and done anything other than try and win.''

And the only promise Whincup makes this year is that he will win - or fail trying.

"The one thing I can guarantee is what has happened in the past won't change my style one bit,'' Whincup said.

"I will be going there with the same approach and that is to go as hard as I can. I will be throwing it all on the line to try and cross that line first.''

