Bathurst 1000 blue turns un-Australian

Supercheap Auto's China connection has been exposed after the company suggested Supercars had been un-Australia for selling the Bathurst naming rights to a foreign owned rival.

The parent company of the auto-parts giant has admitted that 85 per cent of its major supplier parts are sourced from China following the backlash over Supercars' decision to sell the Bathurst 1000 naming rights Repco.

Supercars were accused of selling out their most famous property to a foreign investor after Supercheap Auto expressed disappointment at losing Bathurst to American owned rival Repco.

It has seen been revealed that the Super Retail Group source the majority of their parts from China, including two major factories in Wuhan.

Supercars were accused of selling out after choosing Repco as naming-rights sponsor. Picture Rohan Kelly

The Super Retail Group also lists a Japanese firm as a significant shareholder.

"We started in a Queensland garage and have thousands of mum and dad shareholders through the listing on the Australian Stock Exchange of our Australian parent company," said a spokesman for Supercheap Auto.

"Our head office is in Strathpine. We pay all of our taxes in Australia and play a key role in the Australian community.

"Like every auto business we source products from across the globe, including Australia, China, Japan, the US and many other countries."

Earlier this week Supercars confirmed their 16-year deal with Supercheap Auto would end with Repco winning the naming rights to the Bathurst 1000 for the next five years.

Founded in Victoria in 1922, Repco is now owned by a US parent company called American Genuine Parts.

Supercheap Auto's offer to double its cash to sponsor the event was knocked back after Repco offered more.

Supercheap Auto criticised Repco for being foreign owned despite their own links to China.

"We are delighted to welcome one of Australian motorsport's most recognisable and premium brands as our naming rights partner of our marquee event from 2021," Supercars boss Sean Seamer said.

"Having a partner who wants to celebrate this iconic Australian event as much as we do is great news for our sport and an event which is broadcast to around 298 million homes in 90 countries."

"Having such a prestigious brand behind us is testament Repco's ongoing support for the category."

Repco celebrated the deal after scoring a win over their rival Supercheap Auto.

"It's two iconic brands in one amazing partnership," said Repco Executive General Manager Wayne Bryant.

"Repco has a long history in motorsport and so, aligning with Australia's most famous race was an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

Repco's five year deal with Supercars will also include sponsorship of other properties including the sport's official website.

"Motorsport is part of Repco's DNA," said Repco Executive General Manager Merchandise and Marketing Jamie Walton,

"The Bathurst sponsorship will further enhance our commitment to the Repco Crew and our passionate customers. It also ensures motorsport is a significant part of our future."

Originally published as Bathurst 1000 blue turns un-Australian