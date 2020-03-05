Batchlers priority for candidates

Bundaberg mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey said he would prioritise work on Batchlers Rd if re-elected.

TWO-LANE sealing of Batchlers Rd in North Bundaberg would be a priority road project for mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey if he was re-elected.

Another mayoral candidate, Helen Blackburn, said she would also consider it a priority.

Cr Dempsey said he had been able to make an election commitment for the road in recent days, following the Federal Government’s announcement towards local Black Spot funding.

He said the Federal Government would offer a third of the $900,000 needed to complete the project.

“I’ll work with staff and my fellow councillors to include this in the next budget for work to commence in 2020-21,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Batchlers Rd is an important rural access route, which supports farming operations.”

He said sealing the road, while also adding further signage, would keep people safe.

Cr Dempsey said improvements would include widening the road to six metres, and reconstruction of the curve to increase visibility.

This would add to the transport needs of North Bundaberg and Moore Park residents who were “actively trying to avoid the heavy traffic”.

“We had a tragic fatality there recently and it’s great to receive funding from the Federal Government to go towards this project,” Cr Dempsey said.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said the road should have already been upgraded.

“As mayor I would certainly have that on the list of priorities as well,” she said.

“Given the fatalities which have occurred … and the rat run that it has become, it should have been done in the past four years.”