Basketball May Day will be later in month

COMEBACK: Blue Devils' veteran Daniel Green will be keen to see if he still has what it takes in the QSL for Gladstone Port City Power – once it starts. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

COMEBACK: Blue Devils' veteran Daniel Green will be keen to see if he still has what it takes in the QSL for Gladstone Port City Power – once it starts. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

BASKETBALL: May 22 looms as the D-Day whether or not the Queensland State League will start.

Gladstone Port City Power women and men's teams are a part of the QSL.

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association president Mirrin Rashleigh said all options were open.

Mirrin Rashleigh.

"There are quite a few options discussed in the last meeting, which was the only one, and what they are is unknown," Rashleigh said.

"NBL1-North (formerly Queensland Basketball League) was cancelled due to time restraints with NBL, however, QSL has the scope to be more flexible.

"The teams, dates, format and restrictions haven't been discussed any further."

Former Rockhampton Basketball general manager, eight-time QBL all-star, four-time champion, eight-time grand finalist and three-time MVP of the league Cameron Tragardh was set to lace-up for The Rockets last weekend against Toowoomba but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the NBL1-North season.

Tragardh said the powers-that-be were working towards an alternative to resume play this year.

"We hold some hope of a league - it won't be NBL1 - taking shape later this year," Tragardh said.

Tragardh said a format that was being discussed would look like a 10-team competition consisting of teams from the southeast, Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton as to avoid air travel.

Despite the looming uncertainty of his career and Australian basketball more broadly, he considered himself lucky during these trying times.

"We're affected as athletes but we're not affected like people losing their jobs or people who have lost their lives - it's a lot more serious for those people," Tragardh said.

Gladstone Port City Power competed in the QBL last season but both teams struggled and it was decided that the club would be more competitive in the lower-ranked QSL competition with the aim to get into the NBL1-North format in two to three years.

Scott Lloyd was appointed as the women and men head coach of the Power earlier in the year.

RELATED STORY: GABA uses time-out for off-court things

RELATED STORY: QSL start date could be announced end of May