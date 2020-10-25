Menu
Bundaberg Bears take on Mackay Meteorettes at Autobarn Arena
News

BASKETBALL GALLERY: CQ Cup hits Autobarn Arena

Geordi Offord
25th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
ROUND three of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup saw Bundaberg take on Mackay in both the men's and the women's matches at Autobarn Arena.

The action kicked off from 5pm with the Bundaberg Bears taking on the Mackay Meteorettes in the women's competition.

The Meteorettes were too good for the Bears, defeating them 72 points to 50.

The action continued at 7pm with the Bundaberg Bulls taking on the Mackay Meteors.

Mackay again came on top defeating Bundaberg 74 points to 64.

Check out who was snapped at last night's event.

 

