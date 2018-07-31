Menu
The Boomers' Daniel Kickert lands an elbow on the Philippines' Roger Pogoy. Picture: FIBA Telecast/supplied
Basketball

Basketball Australia decides not to appeal Boomer sanctions

by Staff writers
31st Jul 2018 4:25 PM

BASKETBALL Australia has decided not to appeal the sanctions imposed on three Boomers for their involvement in the infamous "basketbrawl" in the Philippines.

FIBA's disciplinary panel handed down bans on Daniel Kickert (five games), Thon Maker (three games) and Chris Goulding (one game), and fined Australia's governing body $135,000.

Basketball Australia chief executive Anthony Moore said the team was looking forward to moving on from the incident.

"Our legal advice examined a range of appeal options. However, the chances of success under the FIBA appeal process are very low so we have decided to pursue these matters with FIBA independent of the appeal process," Moore said.

"We have agreed to treat this unfortunate incident as a learning opportunity for the entire organisation and we are committed to improving the practices for all of our 22 national teams as we travel throughout the world playing in FIBA basketball tournaments.

"We now look forward to the next World Cup qualifying games between the Boomers, Qatar and Kazakhstan in September."

The Basketball Australia Board appointed an independent consultant to review the planning and execution of the tour to the Philippines, including security and crisis management.

anthony moore basketball australia boomers chris goulding daniel kickert fiba philippines thon maker

