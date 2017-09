I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

TIME to book in for the Block Printing Basics Workshop at Brag.

In the workshop you will learn how to carve a small block and create card-sized prints.

The workshop costs $3 per person, which includes materials, tutor and tasty treats.

Craft Crowd bookings are open now with limited spaces.

To book, phone 4130 4750.