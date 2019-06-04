Bashed mother on bail after being charged over violence

A WOMAN who appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court dock with a black eye and cuts to her face has been released on bail after being charged with domestic violence offences.

Police prosecution objected to the woman's bail application with Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson saying the defendant had two prior breaches of domestic violence from May 2017 and April 2018.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three, who was supported in court by her father, wiped tears from her bruised face as the court heard the facts.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client contested the charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Mr Bray said while it was conceded his client had left a scratch on her former partner and had done some minor damage to his car, he insisted that his client was in fact the victim in this situation.

"While a scratch might just reach bodily harm, it would submit it's at the lower end, and the wilful damage is not significant,” Mr Bray said.

"He has been scratched, but she's the one who has been quite violently assaulted. She also says the witnesses and the whole occasion of her attending his residence is a fabrication.

"There are cross orders and that there has been prior occasions of assault against her from him.

"She said that she was the one who was assaulted... and that she'd been set up.”

Mr Bray said his client had been going through mediation where she had sought sole custody of their three young children.

"He lives in a house that is not suitable and he contributes no support for her and the children,” he said.

"She believes this assault is a flow-on of her mitigation to be the primary carer.”

The defence lawyer said his client was in the process of assisting police with other assaults on her that had been going on for some months.

"She does have prior history, but so does he,” Mr Bray said.

He submitted that holding her in custody while the court process unfolded "would be unjust”.

If bail was to be refused, Mr Bray said his client would spend more time behind bars that what would likely be sentenced.

"There's nothing to suggest she's a risk of failing to appear... and effectively the thrust of the show cause submissions relate to the nature of the offences.”

A closed-court matter was also heard before Magistrate Barry Barrett granted the woman bail.

She will reappear on July 26.