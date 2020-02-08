Basebrawl: benches clear in ABL championship game

A BENCH-clearing brawl poured fire on a tense opening game of the Australian Baseball League Championship Series.

With bases loaded and Adelaide up 2-1, top of the ninth, against the Melbourne Aces, Aces closer Cody Mincey hit Mikey Reynolds, leaving the Adelaide batter fuming.

Reynolds turfed his bat in disgust and jogged to first, but the fireworks began as the Giants cleared the bench, both teams clashing in the middle of the field.

We DID tell you they don't like each other much ....



Oh and we're tied up!



Watch at https://t.co/PIrl8B2Rf8 #ABLCS pic.twitter.com/5JfQNB8hxV — #ABLCS (@ABL) February 7, 2020

Former Atlanta Braves MLB veteran Peter Moylan was at the centre of the kerfuffle for the Aces, the run Mincey gave up tying the scores at 2-2.

Once the dust settled, the Aces were able to recover, scoring twice at the bottom of the ninth to register a walk off 4-3 win in the first game of the best-of-three series.

Retiring Allan de San Miguel and former big leaguer Shane Robinson drove in the ninth-inning runs, while Melbourne starting pitcher Darin Downs struck out seven and only conceded one run in a dominant performance.

The series shifts to Adelaide for game two on Saturday night. First pitch is 7.30pm AEDT.

Game three, if required, will be in Adelaide on Sunday from 6.30pm.

Watch The ABL championship series LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >