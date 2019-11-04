Menu
SPECIAL EDITION: One million limited edition jars of 'Bartymite' are on sale across the country.
'Bartymite' causing 'uplift' in Vegemite sales

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Nov 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
JARS of Vegemite named after Ipswich champion Ash Barty have caused an "uplift" in sales of the spread across Australia.

One million limited edition 380g "Bartymite" jars featuring her signature were stocked on supermarket shelves in the middle of October across the country.

Vegemite senior marketing manager Matt Gray said it was the first time a jar had been been named after an individual.

"We're happy to see the positive reaction to the Bartymite jars from Barty and Vegemite fans alike," he said.

"We have seen an uplift in Vegemite since launching Bartymite on October 14.

"We expect Bartymite to be available right up until the Australian Open, unless it's sold out sooner."

The brand has been sponsoring the 2019 French Open champion since 2017, and she will be wearing the Vegemite patch throughout the summer starting with the Fed Cup final in Perth this week.

"We couldn't be prouder to introduce a limited-edition jar to honour our sponsorship of Ash," Mr Gray said.

"Ash is a great Australian on and off the court and we're excited to cheer her on throughout the 2019/2020 summer tennis season.

"Ash is an extraordinary ambassador. She's universally loved by all Aussies and we can't wait to cheer her on as we approach the summer tennis season."

Ms Barty said the yellow and black jar served as a reminder of home, and she always took a tube with her when travelling.

"I feel very special to have my own Vegemite jar. I'm not too sure who's more excited - me or my family. I think Mum has pre-ordered a lifetime supply," she said.

