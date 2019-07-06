Barty recalls extraordinary 'gamble' that reignited career

Ashleigh Barty has made an amazing rise in the past three years. Picture: Atsushi Taketazu/AP

ASHLEIGH Barty has recalled the extraordinary "gamble" that reignited her tennis career.

She may now be queen of the court as world No.1 and newly crowned French Open champion, but Barty was anything but when she lobbed at a low-level $50,000 event unranked and desperate for a match three years ago.

Officials records list Barty as the world No.9999 when she arrived at Eastbourne in 2016 literally hoping to make up the numbers.

"Yeah, the draw wasn't full. It was a little bit of a gamble on our part to go there," Barty said ahead of her third-round Wimbledon match on Saturday.

"We looked at the previous few years and saw sometimes the 'qually' (qualifying) draws there were not full. It was a nice tournament for us to target.

"I was still a full member of the WTA at the time. That was kind of how I was elevated to the top of the list when there were spaces available.

"So still being a full member from when I was playing doubles a couple years back helped me to get into my first singles tournament back."

Ashleigh Barty acknowledges the crowd's applause after beating China's Saisai Zheng in their opening round singles match at Wimbledon. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Incredibly, having not played competitively since dramatically walking away from the sport, homesick and disillusioned 21 months earlier, Barty won her opening qualifying match.

The former Wimbledon junior champion then won her second match, and a third to make the main draw.

Three main-draw wins later and Barty departed the resort town on England's south-east coast as world No.623.

The Australian's second career was up and running.

It almost wasn't, though, with Barty admitting there was no real Plan B had she not been thrown in the grass court draw in Eastbourne.

"It was hang there for a week and try again the next week," she said of her tenuous back-up plan.

"There was another 50 (thousand-dollar tournament) we were looking at. Then again, the stars aligned for us - we got into the WTA in Nottingham.

"It was just a whirlwind kind of month that we had. It was a massive month, an awesome month.

"Luck kind of went our way a little bit. We were able to get into draws and get our feet wet again."

With another run from qualifying to the quarter-finals the following week in Nottingham, Barty slashed her ranking almost in half to No.335 before falling in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

It was almost three years to the day after her comeback that Barty became Australia's first women's world No.1 since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Who would have thought junior Wimbledon champ Barty would replicate her hero, Evonne Goolagong Cawley?

Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios have repeatedly been encouraged to take a similar break from tennis - but Barty is too classy to offer such advice to her troubled countrymen.

"As I say time and time again, everyone has their own unique journey, their own path they pave. It's impossible for me to give advice to anyone," the 23-year-old said.

"What I've done in my career and my team have worked for us. There have been some tough times, that's for sure.

"There have been some incredible moments. I think I learned a lot better over the past few years to really appreciate the position I'm in, enjoy it every single day.

"At the end of the day, it's only a tennis match. If you win, great. If you don't, it's not the end of the world.

"I still have amazing people around me. We enjoy each other's company every single day and try to do the best we can every day."