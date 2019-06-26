Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin spend some time with the French Open champion.
Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin spend some time with the French Open champion.
Tennis

Barty lords it up with Aussie cricketers

by Stephen Drill
26th Jun 2019 11:35 AM

Ash Barty's rise to world number one in tennis has its perks, with Australian one-day cricket captain Aaron Finch inviting her to Lord's.

Barty pulled out of the Eastbourne International this week and headed to the cricket instead, to watch Australia dominate on a seaming pitch with a 64-run win.

And Barty, who left tennis to play cricket for the Brisbane Heat, was in awe of Finch, who made a century to lead his team to a comfortable win.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin spend some time with the French Open champion.
Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin spend some time with the French Open champion.
 

She posed for pictures with Finch, Langer, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

The photographs appeared to be taken inside the players change rooms.

Her boyfriend, golfer Garry Kissick, joined her at Lord's, and posted a picture of a signed Australian cricket shirt.

 

Ash Barty was a welcome visitor into the Aussie changerooms.
Ash Barty was a welcome visitor into the Aussie changerooms.

"Love watching the Aussies beat England in their own backyard," he posted on Instagram.

Barty, who ascended to world number one after a victory at Birmingham over the weekend, will start as No 1 seed at Wimbledon in London next week.

The slam champion wasn't the only celebrity at Lord's.

 

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex finds himself sitting next to Ed Sheeran at Lord’s.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex finds himself sitting next to Ed Sheeran at Lord’s.

Actor Stephen Fry, singer Ed Sheeran, England football manager Gareth Southgate and the Earl of Wessexs, Price edward were all in attendance.

Ash Barty with Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.
Ash Barty with Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty lord's world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ADMIN ERROR: Council says airport hotel ruling still pending

    premium_icon ADMIN ERROR: Council says airport hotel ruling still pending

    News AN APPLICATION is showing as approved on council's website for a 139-bedroom hotel in the Bundaberg Airport Precinct.

    • 26th Jun 2019 9:48 AM
    JEWEL UPDATE: Council allows extension for key projects

    premium_icon JEWEL UPDATE: Council allows extension for key projects

    Politics Completion date set for Bargara highrise

    Bundy pastor backs Folau, levels blame at media, minorities

    premium_icon Bundy pastor backs Folau, levels blame at media, minorities

    Opinion Folau's fallout no surprise for Bundaberg pastor

    SHOCKING ATTACK: DV teen has 'changed'

    premium_icon SHOCKING ATTACK: DV teen has 'changed'

    Crime Offender sentenced to 2.5 years in jail