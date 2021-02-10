Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Tennis

Barty injury mystery

by Russell Gould
10th Feb 2021 5:08 PM

Less than 24 hours after her barnstorming opening to the Australian Open world number one Ash Barty has thrown a potential injury curveball in to her campaign.

Barty took to the courts for her opening doubles match on Wednesday with a heavily strapped thigh.

It came the day after she blitzed her opening round opponent with a 6-0,6-0 victory.

The extent of the injury, or how Barty sustained it, is unclear.

Barty played out her doubles match with American partner Jennifer Brady, with the pair winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour.

While she played out the match, Barty did look restrained on court 13.

Barty is scheduled to play fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova on Thursday in their second round clash.

Originally published as Barty injury mystery

ash barty australian open 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sugar industry to target 500 million+ overseas consumers

        Premium Content Sugar industry to target 500 million+ overseas consumers

        Rural Trade Minister Dan Tehan met with Mackay farmers and industry representatives to detail the ambitious plans

        ‘TRAUMATIC’: Man jailed for filming young girls in shower

        Premium Content ‘TRAUMATIC’: Man jailed for filming young girls in shower

        News 'The community is unanimous its condemnation of child sex offences'

        BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        Premium Content BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        News The theory behind why demographers want legislative change to make it easier to...

        Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        Premium Content Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        News To celebrate the milestone and thank the community for their support over the last...