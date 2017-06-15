Bartels makes a stand on rate rise

AS the Bundaberg Regional Council 2017-2018 Budget was handed down this morning, only one councillor made any objections.

Water and wastewater portfolio spokesman Jason Bartels said he could not support a budget with a general rates and services increase of 3.45%, as was his election commitment.

"I made a promise when elected not to support rate rises,” Cr Bartels said.

"This year we should have been the ones to show restraint ... we've gone too far.”

Cr Bartels said while he understood it was a balancing act and we all wanted to live in a community that was prospering, raising rates this year was not good for the community.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he understood Cr Bartels dilemma but the budget was later adopted by the council.

Speaking after the meeting, Cr Bartels said "I campaigned on lower rates and I'll continue that stance”.

However now the budget has been adopted, he will show his support and get on with the job.