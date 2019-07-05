Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Barstool-wielding man fights off machete thief

by ANDREW POTTS
5th Jul 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A regular at a popular Gold Coast tavern has fought off a machete-wielding thief with a bar stool in the early hours of this morning.

The armed robbery occurred at the Mermaid Beach tavern at 12.45am when a man wearing a balaclava and carrying a machete entered the former McDonalds through a back entrance.

A man has used a bar stool to fight off an armed robbery.
A man has used a bar stool to fight off an armed robbery.

The thief demanded money from a 37-year-old staff member.

But as the woman went to get money from the till, a 29-year-old patron of the pub stepped in, picking up a bar stool and hitting the thief in the head with it from behind.

The stunned thief swing the machete and continued to demand money.

Mermaid Beach Tavern
Mermaid Beach Tavern

The tavern staff handed over the money and the balaclava-clad man attempted to run.

But both the bar stool-wielding patron and staff member chased him and wrestled him to the ground, getting the money back and forced the would-be thief to leave empty-handed.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

The man is described as aged between 45 to 50 years, Caucasian, large build, balding with brown hair shaven, large nose and Australian accent. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black track pants and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks gold coast thief

Top Stories

    Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    premium_icon Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    News Emergency crews are investigating the circumstances behind a hotel fire early this morning, where students and teachers from as a far as Brisbane were residing.

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime Court heard woman imported diseased plants into Australia

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg