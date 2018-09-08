Barritt aims for special milestone in grand final

HOCKEY: The Bundaberg Hockey Association senior men's grand final could be a special one for Des Barritt.

The All Blacks player, still going around at 55, could create a special family milestone if the team wins today against The Waves Cities at Hinker Park.

This season Barritt started playing with his grandson Isaac Miles who is playing seniors at the age of 13.

The two are part of three generations of the family that are playing with Isaac's father Beau also involved.

"I said to Isaac 'I'll keep playing until we can play together,'” he said.

"Hopefully this year we can beat The Waves Cities like last year.”

Barritt said regardless of the result he won't stop playing, not until Isaac's younger brother also plays in seniors.

The veteran said it's been a tough year for the club to get back to the decider after winning the title last year.

"Six of our players in last year's grand final didn't return,” he said.

"Peter Austin, who had 10 years away, came back and has been a big help.

"I admit we've been a bit surprised to make it but we're happy to get through.”

Barritt said the focus for the side would be to repeat what they did two weeks ago when they defeated Cities and shut down the Latham brothers and Martin Green.

The Waves Cities manager Robbie Quaite said the team needs to have the hunger to win to get close to the All Blacks.

"We'd love to turn the tables on what happened two weeks ago,” he said.

The final starts at 3.45pm.