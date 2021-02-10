Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg's Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in Caloundra.

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg's Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in Caloundra.

Few people can say they've scheduled their first fight for the Valentine's Day weekend, but Bundaberg's Nick Larter is one.

Stepping into the ring as a master, the local barrister is eager to see how he shapes up in his first bout on Saturday.

While he always knew he would enjoy the sport, Larter didn't start boxing with the intention of competing.

Rather he sought out local boxing coach Attila Kovacs for a fitness kick nearly 18 months ago and has since dropped about 20kg.

Weighing in at 69kg, Larter said he felt fantastic and was the fittest he's ever been.

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg’s Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in the masters event in Caloundra.

Constantly training and thriving in the boxing environment, he said the ring was an arena where he could test yourself mentally and physically to the absolute limits.

"There's nothing I've found in life that's more of a physical or psychological challenge than getting inside of the ring and punching out a few rounds with another bloke who wants to take your head off really," he said.

"It's a proper challenge and it's something you can be proud of when you've done it; because a lot of people falter at the thought of it."

Larter's mother used to tell him "you've got to face God at the end of the day", but he said in the ring "you've got to face yourself".

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg’s Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in the masters event in Caloundra.

He said if you could look at yourself in the mirror and say you hadn't cut any corners and gave it your all, you were a winner regardless of the outcome.

Larter said you can handle the adversity and emotion in boxing, you can handle anything that comes to you in day-to-day life.

Kovacs said good boxing was more like a game of chess and once you were in the ring, you could only rely on yourself.

If you get punched in the face, he said it's your own fault, you didn't cover up.

One crucial aspect of the sport is to embrace change and be willing to learn.

Passing on the sage advice of Bruce Lee, Kovacs told Larter to "be like water" and go with the flow.

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg's Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in the masters event in Caloundra.

He's been training for his fight in the 50-bout card event since November.

"It's a great honour to be able to represent Attila and the boxing academy," he said.

"It's one of those special things in life, we're a boxing family here and it might be an individual sport but you've still got a great team behind you and everybody shares in it.

"It really is something special …"

Heading into the fight he said the plan was to simply take it as it comes and deal with whatever is thrown at him accordingly.

FIGHTING STANCE: Bundaberg's Nick Larter has his first fight this weekend in the masters event in Caloundra.

He will fight in Caloundra on Saturday.

Anyone interested in improving their fitness or boxing at the Attila Boxing Academy can reach out via their Facebook page.

MORE STORIES