Sam Di Carlo faces multiple charges after a CCC investigation. (FILE)
Sam Di Carlo faces multiple charges after a CCC investigation. (FILE)
Barrister charged in Ipswich CCC probe to face court

John Weekes
26th Nov 2018 12:01 PM
A COURT has ordered Sam Di Carlo to appear at one-day committal hearing in February.

The barrister and former police officer was charged after anti-corruption probes into Ipswich City Council.

Perjury and money laundering are among the charges he has been defending.

A committal mention date was sought for Mr Di Carlo at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The committal was set down for February 20 and the case will also be mentioned again in a fortnight.

Mr Di Carlo also faced charges of unlawfully possessing restricted drugs, possessing ammunition without authority, and giving or offering a benefit to a public officer.

Mr Di Carlo, in his early 60s, is on bail and was not required to be at Monday's mention.

The barrister was charged after Crime and Corruption Commission investigations. -NewsRegional

