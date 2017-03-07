Barrier to protect Bundy barra would be an Aussie first

THERE will be no more fish out of water at Lake Monduran if Bundaberg resident Julie Whalley has her way.

Mrs Whalley is campaigning to have an electronic fish barrier installed in the lake, in what would be an Australian first.

The "barra-proof fence” operates like an electric fence does for cattle, as a form of behaviour modification.

Mrs Whalley said the fish aren't harmed when they come into contact with the fence, they are simply made to feel uncomfortable and they swim back to where they were.

The fence can be turned on and off at any time, therefore issues like overpopulation and pest fish can be regulated accordingly.

"It's a simple design that would be inside the exclusion zone, so no people or boats should come into contact with it,” she said.

Mrs Whalley said the loss of barramundi in the floods and the clean-up process was "devastating” and had a negative affect on regional tourism.

She believes the barrier would ensure the damage at Lake Monduran left in the wake of the 2013 floods didn't happen again.

"During the clean-up, barramundi were found up in trees, on people's properties and a lot of big fish were caught in small pockets and died when the water levels went back down because they couldn't get downstream,” she said.

"If another flood were to happen in the next two years, the dam wouldn't recover.

"The only thing we can do to increase the number of fish in the lake is to restock the fish, which is horribly expensive, or we could have a barrier so if it floods again the fish can't go over.”

After raising $6000, a feasibility study was conducted by Smith-Loot to determine the logistics and cost of the barrier.

Mrs Whalley said upon inspection, the Smith-Loot representative said it would be "easy” to do and is estimated to cost $170,000.

"After the study is complete we will get a more accurate price, but we aren't expecting it to double or anything like that,” she said.

According to Mrs Whalley, the lake can hold up to half a million fish and during the restocking she organised earlier this year, 100,000 barramundi were put into the lake.

"The lake can hold five times what we put in, but we could need to have fundraised five times the amount,” she said.

"As the southern most lake to catch barra, we get people from Victoria and NSW coming up and since the floods it's been hard to get people here.

"That's why I started my Facebook page, to show people that the barra are still here and there's the occasional big one.”

Mrs Whalley said she was hoping local, state or federal government could "step up” to help fund the project.

For more information, visit the Lake Monduran Sponsor a Barra Inc. Facebook page.