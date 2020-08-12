Trent Barrett will oversee a major shake-up at the Canterbury Bulldogs with revelations he is set to sack the entire current coaching staff.

New Canterbury coach Trent Barrett will sack his coaching staff.

In a shock development, the Bulldogs are expected to axe current interim coach Steve Georgallis, head of high performance, Tony Ayoub, and two strength and conditioning coaches, Harry Harris and Tony Grimaldi.

Barrett will bring in his own coaching and backroom team.

Trent Barrett will bring his own coaching staff to Belmore next year. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast head of high performance, Dan Ferris, is expected to join Barrett at Belmore. Barrett and Ferris worked together at Manly.

Georgallis, an assistant coach who took over from sacked Dean Pay on July 14, has applied for the vacant North Queensland coaching job.

The cull started last weekend when veteran trainer Garry Carden - deemed by players as the "the heart and soul" of the club - was dumped.

A month earlier, when Pay was dumped, assistant coach Steve Antonelli quit.

Interim Bulldogs coach Steve Georgallis won’t be part of Trent Barrett’s coaching staff next season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Ayoub is an experienced trainer - he worked with the Australian Kangaroos - Harris is highly regarded while Grimaldi is a former Bulldogs forward.

Harris and Ayoub have had two stints at the Bulldogs while Grimaldi played 119 NRL matches for Canterbury between 1996 and 1998 and then again between 2002 and 2006.

The Bulldogs meanwhile have discussed signing Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai. Canterbury has been quietly circling Pangai for more than a year.

Originally published as Barrett axes Bulldogs coaching staff