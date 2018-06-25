Barramundi a secret weapon against tilapia

FISHY: About 2000 barramundi between 150 and 200mm have been released into the Burnett River.

ABOUT 2000 barramundi fingerlings have been released into the Burnett River as part of the Stocked Impoundments Scheme.

On Saturday afternoon, Bundaberg Sportfishing Club members and guests released the barramundi, which were between 150 and 200mm in length, into the Sandy Hook stretch of the freshwater section of the Burnett River.

Barramundi will also help control the pest tilapia population, which has become more prominent in the past few years.

Anyone over the age of 18 and hoping to throw in a line will need a Stocked Impoundment Permit to fish the freshwater section of the Burnett River.

Permits can be obtained online either as a weekly pass or a yearly pass from Australia Post outlets or head online to https://bit.ly/2tBMdV9.

Money from the permits enables clubs such as the Bundaberg Sportfishing Club to stock both Sandy Hook with barramundi and Lake Gregory with bass and saratoga.

The scheme provides a sustainable fishing option that reduces the fishing pressure on wild fish stocks.