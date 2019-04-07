AFL Barometer: Port on Rockliff watch
PORT Adelaide will be sweating on the fitness of Tom Rockliff after he suffered an injury during Saturday night's loss to Brisbane.
The nuggety midfielder was knocked senseless in a collision with Lion Hugh McLuggage just after half-time and didn't take part in the rest of the match.
He didn't appear to lose consciousness, but the 29-year-old, in his first game back in Queensland since leaving the Lions at the end of 2017, will now be monitored during the week ahead of next Saturday's clash with Richmond.
High-grade hamstring strains have left two Bombers sidelined until at least Round 9.
Shaun McKernan - who booted on Friday night - will miss up to seven weeks while Kobe Mutch will miss between 10 and 12 weeks.
"Unfortunately scans today have revealed the extent of the respective hamstring injuries for both Shaun and Kobe," Essendon football boss Dan Richardson said.
"Kobe was sidelined early in the first quarter, while Shaun's was less severe and able to play out the rest of the game.
"While disappointing, both Shaun and Kobe will apply themselves with full dedication to their rehabilitation program over the coming weeks."
Richmond looks set to regain one of its injured premiership stars for next weekend's clash against Port Adelaide after Josh Caddy made it through his VFL comeback game on Friday night.
But the Tigers will likely lose Jayden Short after he dislocated his elbow against GWS on Saturday.
Caddy suffered a setback in February after off-season ankle surgery but played his first game of 2019 in the Tigers' VFL 14-point win against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.
The 26-year-old played about 70 per cent game time and appears set to be called up for next Saturday's trip to Adelaide Oval.
He sat the last quarter on the bench after finding important touch in the first three terms.
Caddy split his time between midfield and forward and would be an important inclusion for the clash against the Power as champion forward Jack Riewoldt recovers from his wrist injury.
He collected 11 disposals in the first half before finishing the game with 17 possessions.
However, the news wasn't as good for as good for Geelong midfielder Jordan Cunico.
Cunico could have been in line to come into the AFL side to face Greater Western Sydney next Saturday but came from the ground in the hands of the trainers midway through the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
He did not reappear from the rooms in the second half.
Richmond livewire Shai Bolton was among the best players, showing flashes of his brilliance to be among the best players.
Mabior Chol was the dominant big man, kicking three goals, while Jacob Townsend worked hard.
ADELAIDE
The only good news for Adelaide out of the loss to Geelong was scans revealing Paul Seedsman had not torn his ACL as first feared on Thursday night.
He has, however, suffered a "significant" injury and bone bruising that won't be fully understood until later this week.
The bigger worry is their ruck stocks and how long Sam Jacobs will be out for after he missed the loss to Geelong with bone bruising in his knee. Jacobs told Triple M pregame even he doesn't know when he'll be back and admitted there was "a little bit of noise" in there with regard to cartilage damage but that could be 198 games of wear and tear.
For a team that started the season virtually fully fit they suddenly have serious injury concerns but must make changes regardless.
Cameron Ellis-Yolmen dominated in the SANFL for the Crows with 36 disposals, while Darcy Fogarty, Andy Otten and Hugh Greenwood are all still waiting for an AFL game this season. If I was Bryce Gibbs, I'd be nervous this week ahead of selection for the game against North Melbourne at Docklands. Kane Cornes labelled it "the worst 27 disposal game I've seen" and it seems Gibbs doesn't know if he's meant to be playing as an inside mid or across half back, where he went to in a swap with Wayne Milera after half-time on Thursday night.
- Reece Homfray
INJURIES
Paul Seedsman (knee) indefinite
Sam Jacobs (knee) indefinite
Tom Doedee (knee) season
Luke Brown (foot) 4 weeks
Richard Douglas (ankle) 7 weeks
Shane McAdam (calf) 3 weeks
BRISBANE LIONS
INJURIES
Marcus Adams (knee) 4 weeks
Jack Payne - (stress fracture) 4 weeks
Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) 7 weeks
Jack Payne (shin) 1 week
CARLTON
Mitch McGovern finished the loss to Sydney nursing a tight hamstring and is in doubt for the trip to face Gold Coast.
Is it next stop Northern Blues for VFL gun Mick Gibbons? He is yet to adjust to the AFL tempo with he and Cam Polson struggling to apply strong forward pressure as the Swans' defenders were allowed too many easy exits.
Northern Blues play later today where a few Blues, including Jack Silvagni, will press their chances.
- Sam Landsberger
INJURIES
Mitch McGovern (hamstring tightness) Test
Andrew Phillips (corked quad) TBC
David Cuningham Bruised kidney 1-2 weeks
Charlie Curnow (knee) 1-2 weeks
Tom De Koning (knee) 6-8 weeks
Sam Docherty (knee) Indefinite
Matthew Kreuzer (knee) Test
Darcy Lang (foot) 1-2 weeks
Harrison Macreadie (back) 1-2 weeks
Jarrod Pickett (knee) Indefinite
Tom Williamson back (2-4) weeks
COLLINGWOOD
INJURIES
Lynden Dunn (knee) Indefinite
Will Kelly (ankle) 2-3 weeks
Nathan Murphy (calf) Test
Matt Scharenberg (knee) 9 weeks
Will Hoskin-Elliott (knee) 5-6 weeks
Daniel Wells (foot) 1 week
ESSENDON
They finally seemed back on track and after flashes last week, resembled the Bombers that were touted all pre-season. The way they kicked eight unanswered goals looked scary - albeit assisted by the Demons' defensive worries - after a fortnight of woes. Coach John Worsfold absorbed the spotlight like a sponge and played his typical straight bat to media post-game, but there was evident relief in the rooms after the players seemed able to cast off the shackles and rediscover some freedom. Kobe Mutch missed all but a few minutes of the game after he was felled with a hamstring injury and will face scans, as will forward Shaun McKernan who played through his own hamstring issue. The Lions - who have been impressive so far this season - await at the MCG and with the Bombers on the road back to business, they would have to be confident.
- Lauren Wood
INJURIES
Kobe Mutch (hamstring) test
Shaun McKernan (hamstring) test
Joe Daniher (calf) 1-2 weeks
Cale Hooker (calf) test
Jayden Laverde (ankle) test
Jake Long (shoulder) test
Trent Mynott (hip) test
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ankle) test
FREMANTLE
GEELONG
Cats coach Chris Scott won't declare his team a definite contender just yet but there's plenty to like about Geelong. Its front half - filled with new faces - is doing the job but the side's greatest strength comes at the back. Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart and the back-again Harry Taylor are holding the AFL's stingiest defence together in magnificent style, with the run and flair of first-year draftee Jordan Clark an added bonus. Veteran defender Zach Tuohy, forced to watch his club's impressive start to the year from the sidelines, couldn't help but be impressed with the third-gamer's long goal against the Crows.
The good news for Tuohy, and the Cats, is he's nearing a return to football. And Geelong's injury list will further shrink in coming weeks, starting with Cam Guthrie. Onto GWS at the Cattery.
- Ben Broad
INJURIES
Jed Bews (groin) 1-2 weeks
Nakia Cockatoo (adductor) 2-3 weeks
Lachie Fogarty (hip) 2-3 weeks
Jack Henry (hamstring) 1-2 weeks
Tim Kelly (ankle) TBC
Mark O'Connor (thigh) test
Scott Selwood (hamstring) 2-3 weeks
Zach Tuohy (knee) 1-2 weeks
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
Mercurcial small forward Toby Greene has missed the past two games for the Giants and has again been listed as a Test as GWS prepares to travel to Geelong. Co-captain Callan Ward will press his claims to return from a knee injury against the unbeaten Cats during the week. Jeremy Cameron and Jeremy Finlayson combined for 12 goals against the Tigers, the latter filling a more prominent forward role with Greene out of the side. The Giants otherwise don't have many key personnel out, with small forward Zac Langdon still a few weeks off from returning from a foot injury. Josh Kelly played his first game of the season and gathered 22 possessions and seven tackles in a welcome return. The Giants defence has been impressive in their two victories to date, restricting Richmond to 10 goals and Essendon to five.
- Tim Michell
INJURIES
Tom Sheridan (calf) TBC
Toby Greene (soreness) Test
Zac Langdon (foot) 2-3 weeks
Jon Patton (knee) TBC
Harry Perryman (punctured lung) TBC
Callan Ward (knee) 1 week
MELBOURNE
Everything hurts that little bit more when you're 0-3. The coach is, too, he admitted after the loss to Essendon, with questions abound at the Demons this week. How does it turn so quickly, after making a preliminary final? Not having the likes of Jake Lever didn't help, with defensive issues seemingly the major sticking point on Friday night, while Steven May's fitness over the pre-season continues to dominate the talk. There has been no connection between each area for Melbourne, and nothing seems in sync as they work hard at one end and fail to capitalise on the other - both ways. Need a reboot and quickly. Can still play finals, but as Dermott Brereton described it, the "character flaws" will be exposed by the better teams of the competition.
- Lauren Wood
INJURIES
Jeff Garlett (shoulder) test
Mitch Hannan (knee) 4-7 weeks
Jay Kennedy Harris (leg) 9 weeks
Jake Lever (knee) 4-7 weeks
Jordan Lewis (hamstring) 1-2 weeks
Steven May (groin) test
Joel Smith (groin) 3 weeks
Charlie Spargo (jaw) test
Aaron vandenBerg (ankle) 2-3 weeks
Guy Walker (shoulder) indefinite
PORT ADELAIDE
The whole week is likely to be Tom Rockliff watch, because the former Brisbane captain has had a great start to the year only to cop a concussion against his former team. Dougal Howard had a game to forget and Willem Drem was quiet.
Joel Garner was the travelling emergency and is banging loudly on the door for the Power. Todd Marshall was dropped for the weekend but everybody knows his potential.
Hamish Hartlett was very close to return from injury this week, as was Matthew Broadbent. Richmond has looked up and down this year and there is much to like about Port Adelaide's start. The home ground advantage swings it in the Power's favour. Port in a close one.
- Jesper Fjeldstad
INJURIES
Tom Rockliff (concussion) TBC
Jack Watts (broken leg, dislocated ankle) Indefinite
Karl Amon (knee) 4-5 weeks
Charlie Dixon (leg/ankle) TBC
Jarrod Lienert (knee) 1 week
Jake Patmore (knee) Season
Sam Hayes (knee) 5-7 weeks
RICHMOND
The Tigers effectively played with 21 after Jayden Short dislocated his elbow and was in a sling from the opening minutes of their loss to GWS Giants. Damien Hardwick has three holes to fill in defence for the next few weeks, with Short and Bachar Houli missing from the halfback line and Alex Rance out for the rest of the season. Jack Riewoldt will also be out for most of April with an arm injury, stretching Richmond's depth. Noah Balta was recalled to fill the back-up ruck role with Shaun Grigg out indefinitely with a knee injury. First-gamer Sydney Stack should hold his spot for at least a few weeks after he was one of Richmond's best on debut, while Josh Caddy is expected to return after featuring against Geelong in the VFL. Jack Ross could also be in line to debut after he had 21 disposals and 10 tackles against the Cats. Ross was taken at pick No.43 in last year's draft and has been listed as an emergency in the early rounds.
- Tim Michell
INJURIES
Jayden Short (elbow) TBC
Ben Miller (appendicitis) 1-2 weeks
Bachar Houli (hamstring) 1-2 week
Jack Riewoldt (arm) 4 weeks
Shaun Grigg (knee) indefinite
Alex Rance (knee) season
SYDNEY SWANS
Sydney must replace Jarrad McVeigh and Will Hayward for Thursday night's clash against Melbourne.
James Rose (39 disposals, 10 clearances and four goals) put in a brilliant NEAFL performance while former Roo Ryan Clarke and James Rowbottom also impressed.
Reserves coach Jeremy Laidler kept some of his players on limited minutes in the second half, given the five-day turnaround.
How will Buddy's body pull up given the short break and small pre-season?
- Sam Landsberger
INJURIES
Jarrad McVeigh (Quad) TBC
Will Hayward Jaw TBC
Heath Grundy Back Test
Matthew Ling Toe Indefinite
Jack Maibaum Knee Season
Daniel Menzel Groin 2-3 weeks
Sam Naismith Knee TBC
Nick Smith Hamstring TBC
Durak Tucker Knee Indefinite
WEST COAST
INJURIES
Liam Duggan (knee) 1 week
Kurt Mutimer (Achilles) Test
Jarrod Cameron (foot) Test
Willie Rioli (foot) 5-6 weeks
Nic Naitanui (knee) Indefinite