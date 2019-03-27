AFL Barometer: How will your club cover injured stars?
Is your team flying after Round 1 or going back to the drawing board?
It was a massive opening week of the AFL season, with a host of upsets and young guns stepping up to make their presence felt.
However, there were also plenty on injuries, headlined by ACL blows for Richmond's Alex Rance and Adelaide's Tom Doedee.
Where did your club finish in the wash-up and how is your injury list looking?
Check out this week's barometer.
ADELAIDE
The million-dollar question is not so much who but how Adelaide replaces Tom Doedee, who did his ACL in Round 1. Doedee was 10th for intercept marks in the competition last season and there's no one quite like him on the list. Don Pyke hinted Kyle Hartigan is the man most likely, given he played a SANFL trial on Friday night and was close to AFL selection. Then there's Andy Otten, but neither play with the flair of Doedee. A more left-field option could be recalling Darcy Fogarty, who was trialled in defence over summer.
Midfielder/forward Hugh Greenwood shone in the SANFL trial and is expected to be called on if Richard Douglas is ruled out but contested ball and clearances (Greenwood's strength) wasn't Adelaide's problem on the weekend - finishing was.
- Reece Homfray
INJURY LIST
Tom Doedee Knee season
Richard Douglas Ankle test
Luke Brown Foot 6-8 weeks
Paul Seedsman Finger test
BRISBANE
There could have been no better season opener for Brisbane than to knock over the premiers, have a solid win in a NEAFL trial, and get away scot-free on the injury front.
If there was one thing that didn't quite work in the stunning win over West Coast it was that Brisbane's forward line looked too tall, and perhaps the greasy conditions were a factor, when the resting ruckman was stationed in attack. It forced coach Chris Fagan to rotate his ruckmen off the bench, a situation he would not want to be in too often as it increases the load on the midfielders. One of the reasons the Lions toyed with using Harris Andrews as a forward was to allow them to play only one recognised ruckman. That idea is out the window now as the All Australian squad member had a blinder against the reigning premiers. Oscar McInerney is the best marking forward of the club's ruckmen and if they ever scale down to one, he'll be the man. For now expect them to stick with two but watch this space.
- Andrew Hamilton
INJURY LIST
Marcus Adams Knee 2 weeks
Jack Payne Shin 4-5 weeks
Brandon Starcevich Hamstring 8 weeks
CARLTON
Carlton has the makings of an elite midfield.
Watching Patrick Cripps, Paddy Dow and first-gamer Sam Walsh, there was lots to be optimistic about in the Blues' first-up loss to Richmond on Thursday night.
Staring down the barrel of a 40-point deficit in the second term, the Blues rallied to close within two goals, before going down by 33 on Thursday night.
Regardless, the Round 1 comeback was a tick for effort and character.
Incredibly, Walsh covered the third-most distance of any player on the night (15.3km) to go with his 24 possessions.
A Rising Star nomination is only a matter of time for this brilliant onballer.
The Blues head to Port Adelaide on Saturday to take on the much-improved Power hoping Harry McKay can provide a repeat of his encouraging second-half performance against the Tigers in attack.
The key forward reeled in a courageous mark running back with the flight and also showed some fancy feet evading a pair of opponents.
- Jay Clark
INJURY LIST
Sam Docherty Knee season
Jarrod Pickett Knee season
Matthew Kreuzer Knee 1-2 weeks
Darcy Lang Foot TBC
Harrison Macreadie Back TBC
Caleb Marchbank Back 2-3 weeks
Tom Williamson Back TBC
COLLINGWOOD
Skill errors were the theme for Nathan Buckley after Friday night's disappointing loss to Geelong.
Thankfully he didn't have to talk about injuries and if the Pies coach wants to swing the axe then there are some impressive names waiting for a shot.
A trio of Grand Final players from last year - Tyson Goldsack, Brayden Sier and Levi Greenwood - were left out with forward Ben Crocker the other emergency.
Last year's Rising Star Jaidyn Stephenson was quiet against the Cats but you'd think he would have enough credits in the bank to be forgiven for a slow start.
Youngster Callum Brown only had nine disposals as did Travis Varcoe.
The only concern to come out of the game centred around captain Scott Pendlebury who had precautionary scans on Sunday.
- Scott Gullan
INJURY LIST
Taylor Adams Finger 3 weeks
Tim Broomhead Leg 1-2 weeks
Matt Scharenberg Knee 10 weeks
Daniel Wells Foot 4 weeks
Will Hoskin-Elliott Knee3-4 weeks
Ben Reid Quad 2-3 weeks
Lynden Dunn Knee 3 weeks
ESSENDON
We've spent the whole summer talking up Essendon's bolstered midfield, but that was atrocious. The Bombers were belted by Greater Western Sydney's onball brigade on Sunday, even without some of the Giants' biggest names. Where was the intensity? The urgency? The tackle pressure that made Essendon such a dangerous team in the back half of last year? Darcy Parish kicked five goals in the VFL and is in line for a recall. Adam Saad copped a knock in the leg and will be on light duties this week. Jake Stringer should be fine after scans on his foot. They've got to be a lot better against St Kilda on Saturday.
- JAY CLARK
INJURY LIST
Josh Begley Knee TBC
Cale Hooker Calf 4 weeks
Kobe Mutch Ankle TBC
Joe Daniher Calf 5 weeks
Matt Dea Knee 4 weeks
FREMANTLE
Who saw that coming? After a week of off-field turmoil, the Dockers were outstanding against the Kangaroos, securing the four points and earning a massive percentage boost to go with it. But now the club faces a big call when it comes to Jesse Hogan. Fremantle said Hogan would not be considered for selection in Round 1 but will they bring him straight back into the senior team for this week's clash with Gold Coast? Do the Dockers even need Hogan to beat the Suns? However, there could be a couple of forced changes to this team, with Hayden Ballantyne finishing the match with ice strapped to his hamstring. He appears long odds to make the trip across country. Meanwhile, Reece Conca will be watched closely after a finger injury.
- Liam Twomey
INJURY LIST
Hayden Ballantyne Hamstring TBC
Aaron Sandilands Calf TBC
Luke Valente Groin 2 weeks
Harley Bennell Calf TBC
Connor Blakely Hamstring 5 weeks
Shane Kersten Foot TBC
Griffin Logue Hamstring test
Brennan Cox Hamstring 4 weeks
Stephen Hill Quad) TBC
Jesse Hogan Mental health 1 week
GEELONG
Was there an extra reason behind Geelong's decision to recast captain Joel Selwood as a wingman in 2019?
Speaking after Friday night's win over Collingwood, Selwood didn't want to go into all the explanations behind his move out of the centre and onto the wing this year, but said it hadn't been specifically planned around the AFL's rule changes, including the abolition of the match-day runner during general play.
However, the fact that Selwood is neatly positioned on the wing - right near the bench - looked to have a positive influence on game day communication between the field and bench - given the runners can only come on now after a goal.
"There was a conversation with the coach about what was going to make us better," Selwood said of his move to the wing. "We had to change from last year and I think we have taken a couple of steps forward."
But he did say that although his positional move wasn't designed for it, the move to the wing seemed to help with his communication with the bench.
"You probably do see it a bit better (from the wing)," he said.
And so it looked on Friday night, as Selwood - as captain - appeared to communicate with the match officials on the bench for the benefit of the team.
- Glenn McFarlane
INJURY LIST
Nakia Cockatoo Adductor test
Zac Smith Knee test
Zach Tuohy Knee 1-2 weeks
Lachie Fogarty Hip 1-2 weeks
Scott Selwood Hamstring 3-5 weeks
GOLD COAST
Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew said co-captain David Swallow and Ben Ainsworth would be assessed during the week ahead of Sunday's clash against Fremantle.
Swallow and Ainsworth both hurt their knees in the Round 1 loss to the Saints, but were able to return to the field and play out the match.
Dew was full of praise for the pair's contribution while playing hurt.
"For Dave and Benny to be able to play on in that situation and do what they did was really good,'' Dew said.
"Not sure (on the prognosis). A couple of knees, Dave's was in a tackle and Benny when he was kicking - incidental.
"They were able to play the game out, but fingers crossed, we will just assess. It was important that they were able to give us a bit to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game.
"I think (Swallow's) was more in a contact situation in a tackle, it was certainly not a load thing or an ongoing incident. We will assess what it is, but it was an incident, not an onset of any continual knee stress."
Of the new faces in the Suns' opening round clash, Dew was particularly impressed with the first-up performance of former Tiger Anthony Miles.
"I thought he was hard today and he gives good protection for those younger players," Dew said.
- Rebecca Williams
INJURY LIST
David Swallow Knee TBC
Ben Ainsworth Knee TBC
Rory Thompson Knee season
Harrison Wigg Knee season
Josh Corbett Knee 1-2 weeks
Sean Lemmens Ankle 4-6 weeks
Jack Leslie Knee 1-2 weeks
Izak Rankine Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Josh Schoenfeld Ankle 2-4 weeks
Aaron Young Ankle 1-2 weeks
GWS GIANTS
No Josh Kelly, no Callan Ward - no worries. The Giants owned the midfield battle against the Bombers, making sure they got the last laugh over former teammates Dylan Shiel and Devon Smith. But when can they expect their stars back? In a huge boost, Josh Kelly looks set to be right for this week's clash with West Coast.
"He trained really well today (Sunday) ran about 10-11 km, a lot of hard training, a lot of physical stuff,' coach Leon Cameron said.
"We'll make that decision early in the week.
"His last couple of weeks have been really good, but if we don't think he can play 75, 80 per cent of AFL footy, then we'll give him another week.
"But right now you'd probably have to say it's more leaning towards he will play. He's pulled up really well from Thursday to Sunday, he'll have another crack Wednesday."
Meanwhile, Callan Ward is pushing for a return in about Round 5.
From the weekend, Lachie Keefe looks to have dodged a knee injury while Harry Perryman will be watched closely after a shoulder knock.
INJURY LIST
Shane Mumford Suspended Round 3
Jon Patton Knee 8-10 weeks
Jye Caldwell Groin 1-2 weeks
Callan Ward Knee 3-4 weeks
Aidan Corr Groin test
Nick Haynes Back test
Zac Langdon Foot 3-4 weeks
HAWTHORN
The Hawks are 1-0 after a surprise win over the Crows on Saturday and are set to regain Chad Wingard and Tom Scully in the next fortnight.
Neither recruits have played this season in the JLT or Round 1 but coach Alastair Clarkson said they would play at some level in the next two weeks.
"Wingard and Scully will play some footy in the next week or two, we just need to determine where and how much game time they play," he said.
It's hard to see Hawthorn making any forced changes after such a convincing win over the Crows in Adelaide. It was a complete defensive performance to keep the home side to seven goals led by James Sicily's intercept marking in defence.
Clarkson said "every guy played his role" and he named James Cousins and Connor Nash as two who had been given a taste and now understood what it takes to play at the level.
Clarkson said the footy world would now be thinking "Hawthorn is on the march" so his team must back it up against the Western Bulldogs this weekend.
Liam Shiels hurt his finger in Saturday's win but is is no danger of missing the Dogs clash.
"He'll be all right, he'd need a broken arm to stop him from playing," Clarkson said.
- Reece Homfray
INJURY LIST
Liam Shiels Finger TBC
Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks
Grant Birchall Calf indefinite
Darren Minchington Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Tom Scully Ankle 3 weeks
Tom Mitchell Leg season
Tim Mohr Dislocated knee TBC
MELBOURNE
Having served a one-game suspension in Round 1, prized recruit Steven May is ready to make his official debut for Melbourne - and it couldn't come at a better time.
Melbourne's backline was picked apart by Port Adelaide in a 26-point loss on Saturday and the pairing of Sam Frost and Oscar McDonald struggled to contain Power key forward Justin Westhoff (five goals).
However, former Gold Coast Suns co-captain May should help steady the ship and is also a player who can turn defence into attack.
May ranked elite in his position for both disposals (17.4 a game) and metres gained (334m a game) last year.
Expect him to get a job on Geelong star Tom Hawkins in his first game this week - a player who has traditionally troubled the Demons and has booted 20 goals from his past five games against the club.
"(The suspension has) given him the chance to get a bit more fitness, a bit more match simulation into him with our training and what not," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.
"(I'm) looking forward to getting him in."
Fellow Gold Coast recruit Kade Kolodjashnij is also in the mix for Round 2, featuring in a VFL practice match for Casey Demons on Sunday in what was his return from an adductor injury.
- Chris Cavanagh
INJURY LIST
Jeff Garlett Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Tim Smith Calf 2 weeks
Aaron vandenBerg Ankle 4 weeks
Guy Walker Shoulder Indefinite
Jake Lever Knee 6-10 weeks
Aaron Nietschke Knee Season
Mitch Hannan Knee 6-10 weeks
Kade Kolodjashnij Adductor 3 weeks
Jay Kennedy Harris Leg 10-12 weeks
Braydon Preuss Groin Test
Joel Smith Groin 4-6 weeks
Jordan Lewis Hamstring 2-3 weeks
NORTH MELBOURNE
Well, that didn't go as planned. After winning over their doubters last year with a never say die attitude, North Melbourne started the 2019 season with a whimper, losing by a whopping 82 points to Fremantle. Making matters worse, youngster Ed Vickers-Willis looks to have done a serious knee injury and will be on the sidelines for an extended period of time. After being involved in an off the ball incident with Nathan Wilson, Ben Cunnington faces a nervous start to the week. Things aren't about to get any easier for North, with the club hosting a Brisbane side that just smashed last year's premiers. After just 12 touches on Sunday, look for the skipper Jack Ziebell to respond in a big way.
- Liam Twomey
INJURY LIST
Ed Vickers-Willis Knee TBC
Tom Campbell Suspension Round two
Jed Anderson Hamstring TBC
Majak Daw Pelvis/hips Indefinite
Tom McKenzie Back TBC
Scott Thompson Suspended Round two
Will Walker PCL TBC
Sam Wright Quad Test
Tristan Xerri Osteitis pubis TBC
Sam Durdin Finger 3-5 weeks
Ben Jacobs Sinusitis Indefinite
PORT ADELAIDE
Ken Hinkley must enjoy going to work again. The Port Adelaide coach has a strong contrast to last year's woes - particularly when he was looking for ruckmen - as selection becomes loaded with luxury at Alberton ahead of Saturday homestand opener against Carlton at Adelaide Oval.
The 22 - including the four kids - did not let Hinkley down at the MCG on Saturday for the season-opener against Melbourne that finished in an encouraging 26-point win. Why change a winning line-up?
So how does Hinkley fit in new co-captain Ollie Wines (shoulder) and new vice-captain Hamish Hartlett (knee) now that they are back to competitive work on the training track?
Even Dougal Howard, once considered the pillar for the Power defence, is having to fight his way back into the line-up as Jack Watts emerges as a new hope at centre half-back.
"We backed Jack in (at centre half-back) after half a game there in the pre-season," Hinkley said. "He returned the favour.
"The trick for Jack is to do that consistently. We think he has more to give in that space."
- Michelangelo Rucci
INJURY LIST
Todd Marshall Concussion TBC
Matthew Broadbent Hamstring TBC
Jarrod Lienert Knee TBC
Charlie Dixon Leg/ankle TBC
Jake Patmore Knee Season
Ollie Wines Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Riley Grundy Knee TBC
Sam Hayes Knee TBC
RICHMOND
Can they win it without Rance? That's the million-dollar question and we probably won't know the answer until September. The Tigers will hope their incredible defensive system can absorb the loss. Youngster Ryan Garthwaite has shown in his brief AFL appearances he is capable of doing a job on a key forward, but he can't replace Rance's inspiration and leadership. Fortunately, there is another player who could. Tiger fans dreamed for years of Nick Vlastuin becoming a star midfielder, but after 117 games maybe this is the former Vic Metro captain's calling. Having Tom Lynch boot 60-plus goals at the other end would also help a lot.
- Al Paton
INJURY LIST
Alex Rance ACL Season
Josh Caddy Ankle Indefinite
Jason Castagna Ankle Test
Ryan Garthwaite Achilles Test
Shaun Grigg Knee Indefinite
Jacob Townsend Thigh Test
ST KILDA
St Kilda coach Alan Richardson expects "healthy pressure" to be on for positions ahead next week's clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.
While the Saints emerged unscathed injury-wise from their one-point win over the Gold Coast Suns, Richardson said several players impressed in Saturday's VFL practice match.
"Rohan Marshall played well, Hunter Clark played well, Blake Acres played well,'' Richardson said.
"These were guys that didn't quite have the form coming into the game. Blake was a little bit different, he didn't quite have the minutes, so it was good for him to get a run.
"Robbie Young played really well in the front half. We have a got a little bit of a queue there at the minute, which is pleasing and will put healthy pressure on.
"There were some good performances there."
Judging by Richardson's appraisal, the three newcomers to the Saints' line-up for the opening round - former Demon Dean Kent and mature-aged recruits Callum Wilkie and Matthew Parker - did enough to ensure their spots won't be among those under the gun.
Richardson said Paddy McCartin was improving each day, but was not yet ready to be put through the full gamut of tests.
"I don't think there is much change there, the last time Paddy came into the club he was still a bit symptomatic," Richardson said.
"Obviously he is getting better as each day passes. They don't then do the full battery of tests - I'm talking about the experts now - (until) once all the symptoms are gone, that's getting closer but it hasn't arrived yet."
- Rebecca Williams
INJURY LIST
Dan Hannebery Hamstring Indefinite
Max King Knee 8-10 weeks
Billy Longer Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Nathan Brown Suspended Round 2
Jack Bytel Back Indefinite
Jake Carlisle Back Indefinite
Oscar Clavarino Ankle 3-5 weeks
Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC
Dylan Roberton Heart Season Season
SYDNEY
They looked slow, but most sides who lose contested ball by 26 and clearances by nine seem off the pace.
Still, does a midfield built around Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy need a freshen up? Stoppages have long been a Swans strength so this was an alarming set of numbers.
Isaac Heeney is the x-factor, but does he have the engine to play big minutes in an AFL engine room?
Swans CEO Tom Harley suggested Heeney would continue to be used on a needs basis, meaning we'll probably see him forward, back and midfield during the season.
- Sam Edmund
INJURY LIST
Sam Naismith Knee 4-6 weeks
Nick Smith Illness/hamstring 2-3 weeks
Matthew Ling Toe Indefinite
Jack Maibaum Knee Season
Daniel Menzel Groin 4 weeks
Durak Tucker Knee Indefinite
WEST COAST
Dual Coleman medallist Josh Kennedy is expected back for the home clash against ladder leader GWS with premiership teammate Willie Rioli considered by coach Adam Simpson a "50-50 chance."
After the shock round one loss to Brisbane he will be hoping both are available for a game the Eagles would love to win or risk losing touch with the early ladder leaders.
Simpson was at pains to say the inexperienced forward line, missing premiership players Kennedy, Rioli, Jamie Cripps and the retired Mark Le Cras was not to blame for the loss. But Simpson cannot afford to lose anymore goal kicking prowess without bringing some in.
That is the risk with small forward Liam Ryan reported in the last minute of the game.
Key forward Jack Darling also limped off the Gabba after getting a corked thigh in the last quarter. He tried to return but it was soon aborted and he finished the game on the bench.
- Andrew Hamilton
INJURY LIST
Nic Naitanui Knee Indefinite
Jarrod Cameron Foot 1-2 weeks
Willie Rioli Foot TBC
Will Schofield Quad 1 week
Jamie Cripps toe 1 week
Andrew Gaff Suspended Round 3
Josh Kennedy Foot 1 week
WESTERN BULLDOGS
David King said there was a danger the Western Bulldogs could damage his development by playing him forward, but Aaron Naughton won his side the game against Sydney playing inside 50m.
The temptation to keep the second-year teenager in defence with Dale Morris down must have been huge, but Luke Beveridge prioritised scoring and Naughton was the three-goal forward presence the Dogs have been lacking. He has to stay there.
There was a celebratory atmosphere in the Dogs rooms on Saturday night and the only person who got more back slaps than Naughton was Tom Liberatore after returning from a second knee reconstruction.
- SAM EDMUND
INJURY LIST
Matt Suckling Ankle TBC
Tom Boyd Back 5-7 weeks
Buku Khamis Knee 3-5 weeks
Dale Morris Knee Indefinite
Liam Picken Concussion Indefinite
Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Lukas Webb Neck 2-4 weeks
Ben Cavarra Quad 1-2 weeks
Bailey Dale Ankle 1-2 weeks
Jason Johannisen Ankle 2-4 weeks
Lin Jong Hamstring 3-5 weeks