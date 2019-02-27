BARNES STORMING: Bargara buildings spark council debate

FORMER council offices at Bargara were the hot topic at Bundaberg Regional Council's latest meeting, causing heated debate between councillors.

A motion was moved yesterday to seek expressions of interest from community members about the future use of the centre before then inviting written tenders for the sale or lease of the facility.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bargara Cultural Centre had been under-utilised by the community since opening in 2009 and said the council was now looking at innovative ways to attract future users that met community and council objectives in a sustainable fashion.

But Councillor Greg Barnes said the wording of the motion was concerning and suggested the council's intent, regardless of community consultation, was to lease or sell the buildings.

"In all three stages it states council is in mind of leasing or selling the facility,” Cr Barnes said.

"It shows a bit of disarray.”

The motion also authorised CEO Steve Johnson to call for expressions of interest for the sale or lease of the Bargara facility and, following further consultation with the council, the authority to invite written invitations to offer for either or both buildings.

Councillor Helen Blackburn said the centre had been decreasing in use since it opened, being utilised by just a few groups for a couple of hours at a time.

Cr Blackburn quoted usage figures showing a 64 per cent vacancy rate in 2018. This rate was 73 per cent when council bookings were excluded.

"If the community were in fact wanting so dearly to have a hall, it's already not being used,” Cr Blackburn said.

In response, Cr Barnes called for a procedural motion, demanding the matter be deferred for a month.

He said if Cr Blackburn could bring up vacancy figures of the Bargara centre, that figures from every council hall should also be provided.

"We need to do a comparison on this hall and every other hall around the region to get the facts so the community can have some comfort,” Cr Barnes said.

The procedural motion put forward by Cr Barnes was not carried.

Cr Barnes then moved an amendment for the reference to leasing or selling the cultural centre be removed because it sounded like the council would be taking tenders anyway but, before it could be voted on, he withdrew it.

"I withdraw the amendment, there's obviously no point,” he said.

All councillors other than Cr Barnes voted and moved for the motion to invite expressions of interest before inviting written tenders seeking the sale or lease of the Bargara administration building and cultural centre.

Cr Dempsey said the council was dealing with a legacy issue from amalgamation in 2008.

"We want to achieve the best possible outcome for residents and ratepayers,” he said.

"If anyone is suggesting that council has a predetermined position, that's entirely false.”

The council recently undertook three months of community consultation on the issue, including town hall meetings, a community survey and poll.

In assessing expressions of interest, weightings will favour proposals that meet a community need or service gap, and demonstrate positive social and economic outcomes.

Council venues and facilities spokesman John Learmonth said the public consultation process so far would help inform potential users about community expectations to ultimately achieve the best possible outcome for residents and ratepayers.

"No decision has been made to lease or sell the buildings,” Cr Learmonth said.

"This process is about testing the market to see what potential interest there might be in the community.

"There is an opportunity for interested community organisations to submit expressions of interest either by themselves or in partnership with others,” he said.