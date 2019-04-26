Barnes slammed for skipping meeting to fix Anzac Day issue

A BARGARA businessman has raised concerns after Councillor Greg Barnes did not attend the monthly council meeting on Tuesday.

Cr Barnes was a late apology for Tuesday's meeting as he dealt with an Anzac Day "emergency" and with "nothing contentious on the agenda".

But businessman Michael Owens said his excuse for not attending was disappointing.

"Greg Barnes, and the other councillors, represent not only their division but the entire region," he said.

"I'm sure there would be items on the agenda many councillors may not have an interest in for their division, but they still attend, they still have input into another perspective from another section in the council region and it's important we get that representation. "It wasn't a good enough reason not to attend."

Mr Owens said as a resident he wanted to know all councillors could perform their core duties.

"We have to recognise all councillors do most of their duties, if not all of them, and often go well and beyond their duties," he said.

"But when you've got as part of your duties, one thing a month you have to do, that's the one thing a month you must do.

"If you can't even do that, questions should be raised, it's a matter of making sure the basics are done properly."

Cr Greg Barnes yesterday said he had arranged a meeting at 8.30am with Bundaberg Broadcasters on the morning of the meeting with the intention of going onto the council meeting afterwards.

However, he said after the withdrawal of the Mustang aircraft from yesterday's Anzac Day activities, he wanted to find a replacement aircraft which could form part of activities at services across the region.

Cr Barnes, who is an organiser for Anzac Day activities at Bargara, said he called the CEO and said he would be an apology.

At the meeting councillors voted 6-4 in favour of accepting Cr Barnes's apology.

Cr Barnes also defended his attendance record at council meetings.